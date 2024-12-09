Smadug: How a Christmas pop-up shop in the St Giles Centre is a key part of this Elgin clothing brand’s success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Smadug: How a Christmas pop-up shop in the St Giles Centre is a key part of this Elgin clothing brand’s success

Sharon Davidson started her Smadug about 12 years ago and has gone from strength to strength.

Smadug's owner Sharon Davidson inside her St Giles Centre pop-up shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Smadug's owner Sharon Davidson inside her St Giles Centre pop-up shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Sharon Davidson’s career has always been in graphic design.

At the back of her mind, she had always wanted to set up her own T-shirt design brand.

In the early 2000s, he started as a junior graphic designer at Elgin-based firm MMS Almac.

Then she worked as a graphic designer at Robert Gordon University before going travelling.

This led to work in Australia and Malta.

Sharon Davidson created Smadug in 2013. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fast forward to 2013, she took the plunge to set up Smadug which started with selling novelty T-shirts celebrating Scottish legends.

Since then, the business has been a hit – and evolved to do even more.

She explained: “I always wanted to do a T-shirt design brand at some point.

“When my husband wanted to move back from Malta to Elgin, I thought now is the chance to do it.

“The idea started as I was looking for Scottish gifts for my friends.

“I remember my granny gave me a wee bit of money to invest in the business and then it went from there.”

Some of the products. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “It took six months to get six designs with Scottish stories.

“I first launched the website before advertising through Facebook and going to the markets.

“I try to do as much locally as possible, everything is hand finished in Elgin like the labels added and the printing of the tags and the packaging.”

Smadug hats

Some of hats. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

You often spot people walking around the Elgin town centre with a Smadug hat.

Sharon first sold these products at Belladrum which- she has a spot there every year.

She explained: “In my first time at Belladrum with the business, my mum and granny made some hats.

“There were around 20 hats and they took the label from the hem of a t-shirt and put it on the hats.

“They sold really quickly and it started from there.”

Belladrum
Belladrum Music Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “It is exciting to see people wearing them as it is their personal choice.

“Some people say if you don’t have a Smadug hat, you aren’t fae Elgin.

“It is the t-shirts that I love to do with the designs and putting them together.

“The hats and hoodies help boost income to support what I enjoy doing most – which is the T-shirts.”

The hoodies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Pop-up shop in St Giles Centre

The pop-up shop near Subway in St Giles Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For the past six years, Sharon has run a pop-up shop in the St Giles Centre (in a unit near Subway) during the festive period.

The rest of the year, she uses the shop to organise online orders to send away.

She said: “I have had the pop-up shop for six years in the St Giles Centre during the festive period and every year I get a lot of repeated customers.

“The centre is good for me as Subway brings footfall and people passing through from bus station and getting their phones fixed.”

Sharon Davidson sees benefits of having the pop-up shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “The unit I’m in is nice and big so people can wander in and out without feeling the pressure that you have to buy something.

“I operate the pop-up shop in the Christmas period because it is the best time for me and where you make most of your income and more awareness.

“The rest of the year, I rent the unit as a space to store products and organise my online orders to send away.

“It’s useful all year round.”

What does the future hold for Smadug?

Sharon Davidson pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She is focusing on ensuring she keeps enjoying it.

However in the future, she might look to grow the business further.

The pop up shop is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10am to 4pm until Christmas Eve.

For those further away, there is an online store.

Read more about Elgin businesses

Conversation