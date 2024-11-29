Abandoned Moray: Fish farm plans, fire and row with Moray Council – what’s next for site of historic Elgin mill?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abandoned Moray: Fish farm plans, fire and row with Moray Council – what’s next for site of historic Elgin mill?

Previous plans for the Oldmills site include a fish farm and visitor centre.

By Sean McAngus
Oldmills site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Oldmills site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The site of historic Elgin old mill has been known for hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The original mill on Elgin’s Oldmills Road was built in 1010, and the current building dates from 1760.

It had been run as a working museum by Moray Council until 1997, but it was then left to decay until Patrick Thirkell bought it in 2001.

What the site looks like now. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Over the years, there has been plans to make use of the site.

So far, they haven’t worked out.

We look at previous plans for the site and what the future could hold.

Patrick Thirkell’s original vision for the site was to transform it into a visitor centre or fish farm.

In 2009, he famously – but ultimately unsuccessfully – entered the Dragons’ Den pitching plans to start a mussel farm at Spey Bay.

He had asked the Dragons for £100,000 towards his project in return for a 20% share in its profits.

When he appeared on Dragon’s Den.  Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Row over ‘eyesore site’

Our 2009 front page highlighting residents’ concerns over the site.  Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Neighbours on Oldmills Road have complained for years that the area is being used as a dumping ground.

One neighbour previously told us: “The beautiful buildings had been used by couples having their wedding photographs taken but now it looks like a bomb site.

“So many people use the area to walk their dogs and ride horses and everyone round here is just appalled by it.”

Over the years, the council has made several attempts to have the area cleared.

Our coverage last year. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Last year, council workers cleared away waste from the site.

They had found gas canisters, oil containers and scores of beer cans at the 10 acre site.

Last April, the notice issued had ordered owner Patrick Thirkell to tidy up the area on Oldmills Road by 5 July.

However the council said the owner hadn’t comply with the latest amenity notice.

Therefore, they had to take “direct action” and sought payment for their work from the landowner.

The plaque at the site.

Major fire

Fire crews from Elgin, Lossiemouth, Buckie and Inverness were called to the mill around 3:30am. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In February 2022, a fire ripped through the mill.

Firefighters battled for more than three hours to extinguish the flames.

Mill owner Patrick Thirkell believed the fire was deliberate, saying there had been “repeated attacks” on the buildings in recent years.

Coverage of the damage caused by the fire. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

It is estimated about half of the Oldmill building was lost in the fire.

The entire roof of the former mill was gone while holes where windows once were reveal piles of charred remains inside.

Despite the fire, the weathered water wheel remains intact.

What is the future of the site?

Oldmills site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The future of the Oldmills is unclear. There is no sign of redevelopment.

Last year, Mr Thirkell claimed the council was being “vindictive” and had
stopped his efforts to develop a fish farm at the site as well as plans to
install security.

Scottish Government planning chiefs believe there is potential in the site.

Vacant Elgin site

The site have been highlighted by Scottish Government in a list documenting vacant and derelict land across the country.

It is part of a major government drive to spark development.

The report shows that last year the amount of derelict and urban vacant land in Scotland fell by 1%, continuing the downward trend since 2016.

Conversation