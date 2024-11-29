Abandoned Moray: Fish farm plans, fire and row with Moray Council – what’s next for site of historic Elgin mill?

The site of historic Elgin old mill has been known for hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The original mill on Elgin’s Oldmills Road was built in 1010, and the current building dates from 1760.

It had been run as a working museum by Moray Council until 1997, but it was then left to decay until Patrick Thirkell bought it in 2001.

Over the years, there has been plans to make use of the site.

So far, they haven’t worked out.

We look at previous plans for the site and what the future could hold.

Patrick Thirkell’s original vision for the site was to transform it into a visitor centre or fish farm.

In 2009, he famously – but ultimately unsuccessfully – entered the Dragons’ Den pitching plans to start a mussel farm at Spey Bay.

He had asked the Dragons for £100,000 towards his project in return for a 20% share in its profits.

Row over ‘eyesore site’

Neighbours on Oldmills Road have complained for years that the area is being used as a dumping ground.

One neighbour previously told us: “The beautiful buildings had been used by couples having their wedding photographs taken but now it looks like a bomb site.

“So many people use the area to walk their dogs and ride horses and everyone round here is just appalled by it.”

Over the years, the council has made several attempts to have the area cleared.

Last year, council workers cleared away waste from the site.

They had found gas canisters, oil containers and scores of beer cans at the 10 acre site.

Last April, the notice issued had ordered owner Patrick Thirkell to tidy up the area on Oldmills Road by 5 July.

However the council said the owner hadn’t comply with the latest amenity notice.

Therefore, they had to take “direct action” and sought payment for their work from the landowner.

Major fire

In February 2022, a fire ripped through the mill.

Firefighters battled for more than three hours to extinguish the flames.

Mill owner Patrick Thirkell believed the fire was deliberate, saying there had been “repeated attacks” on the buildings in recent years.

It is estimated about half of the Oldmill building was lost in the fire.

The entire roof of the former mill was gone while holes where windows once were reveal piles of charred remains inside.

Despite the fire, the weathered water wheel remains intact.

What is the future of the site?

The future of the Oldmills is unclear. There is no sign of redevelopment.

Last year, Mr Thirkell claimed the council was being “vindictive” and had

stopped his efforts to develop a fish farm at the site as well as plans to

install security.

Scottish Government planning chiefs believe there is potential in the site.

Vacant Elgin site

The site have been highlighted by Scottish Government in a list documenting vacant and derelict land across the country.

It is part of a major government drive to spark development.

The report shows that last year the amount of derelict and urban vacant land in Scotland fell by 1%, continuing the downward trend since 2016.

