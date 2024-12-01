South Street redevelopment: Price tag and latest plans revealed for Elgin town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

South Street redevelopment: Price tag and latest plans revealed for Elgin town centre

The latest Moray planning round-up also includes plans to transform the Rathven church hall and the potential arrival of a new business in Buckie.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing of new Elgin South Street redevelopment.
Drawing of new Elgin South Street redevelopment.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is full of interesting plans.

Repairs will be made to the embankment at Union Bridge in Keith.

And the latest is unveiled on the new Elgin South Street redevelopment which will replace five iconic town centre buildings.

Plans are also unveiled to transform a former church hall.

But first, we reveal the price tag of the plans to breathe new life into a hotel’s function hall.

SUBMITTED: Price tag revealed for Tomintoul hotel function hall transformation

Inside Hotel Square in Tomintoul.

Earlier this month, we revealed United Kingdom Distilleries Limited wanted to transform the Hotel Square’s function hall in Tomintoul into a micro distillery.

The hotel currently offers luxury accommodation overlooking the village’s square. It has 14 guest rooms.

Floor plans shows the makeover will include a production area and a store.

Floor plan. Image: Grant And Geoghegan Limited
Floor plan. Image: Grant And Geoghegan Limited

Now papers reveal the makeover of the function hall could cost around £45,000.

The London registered firm is still awaiting planning permission.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the business in the planning process.

SUBMITTED: New dog grooming salon

Garry Murdoch plans to convert a garage at a Buckie home into a dog grooming salon.

The garage is at a home located at 14 Park Grove.

This business will run from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday and the occasional Saturday.

The home in Buckie where the garage could be transformed. Image: Google Maps

There will be two staff members and a maximum of eight clients per day.

And both groomers will work alternative hours.

However, they will have to work together if they’re dealing with a large breed for “paired lifting”.

APPROVED: Repair to embankment at Union Bridge in Keith

Landslip under A96 in Keith.
The landslip in Keith

Planning chiefs have given the go-ahead for Amey to repair the embankment at Union Bridge in Keith.

The trouble began in July, when heavy rain caused a landslide, sending debris into the River Isla and damaging the bridge.

Since then, temporary traffic lights have been in place, reducing the A96 to a single lane while repair work is underway.

Landslip on A96 in Keith
Landslip on A96 in Keith.

The repairs to the embankment have been complicated due to the damage, which affects the retaining wall and a drain.

Union Bridge is a C-listed structure and has been carrying traffic since 1770, before being widened in 1816 and partially rebuilt in 1912.

Amey say the work is “likely” be completed in the early part of next year.

SUBMITTED: Transformation of former church hall

Rathven Church, hall and car park.  Image: Church of Scotland

In August, we revealed Church of Scotland completed the sale of Rathven Parish Church.

The 230-year-old church held its last service on May 26.

Bosses had put the historic property—complete with hall and car park—on the market for offers over £120,000.

This sale was part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling churches as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

Our exclusive about Rathven Church, hall and car park being sold. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

We can reveal Paul McCawley purchased both buildings.

Now he has submitted proposals to transform the former church hall into a three bedroom home.

These plans have been sensitively designed for the change of use.

Ross Cowie Architect is representing the applicant.

The former Rathven church hall.

No demolitions or extensions are proposed.

The energy efficiency improvements include upgraded insulation and a new air source heat pump to meet heating and hot water demands for the property.

The architects say the “relatively minor” alterations and change of use have little impact on the heritage of the site and B-listed parish church.

Drawing impression of proposed transformation. Image: Ross Cowie Architect

APPROVED: South Street mixed development

Aerial view of former Jailhouse nightclub.
The former Jailhouse nightclub from above. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray first revealed the plans.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, councillors on the planning committee gave the development the go-ahead for a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Architects Oberlanders have been representing RPL.

Artist impression of South Street development in Elgin.
Aerial view of South Street development plans.

In November, we exclusively revealed it was hoped that work would start early next year to demolish the iconic Jailhouse nightclub, Newmarket Bar, Junners buildings and property at 53-55 South Street currently occupied by  Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

It’s all to make way for a new South Street redevelopment.

All that will be left is a C-listed archway at the entrance to the former toy shop Junners.

Junners building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now building standard chiefs have given the go-ahead for the South Street development. 

According to the building warrant, the development could cost around £9.079m.

Next year, locals will certainly see activity at the sites.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

