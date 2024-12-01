South Street redevelopment: Price tag and latest plans revealed for Elgin town centre

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Repairs will be made to the embankment at Union Bridge in Keith.

And the latest is unveiled on the new Elgin South Street redevelopment which will replace five iconic town centre buildings.

Plans are also unveiled to transform a former church hall.

But first, we reveal the price tag of the plans to breathe new life into a hotel’s function hall.

SUBMITTED: Price tag revealed for Tomintoul hotel function hall transformation

Earlier this month, we revealed United Kingdom Distilleries Limited wanted to transform the Hotel Square’s function hall in Tomintoul into a micro distillery.

The hotel currently offers luxury accommodation overlooking the village’s square. It has 14 guest rooms.

Floor plans shows the makeover will include a production area and a store.

Now papers reveal the makeover of the function hall could cost around £45,000.

The London registered firm is still awaiting planning permission.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the business in the planning process.

SUBMITTED: New dog grooming salon

Garry Murdoch plans to convert a garage at a Buckie home into a dog grooming salon.

The garage is at a home located at 14 Park Grove.

This business will run from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday and the occasional Saturday.

There will be two staff members and a maximum of eight clients per day.

And both groomers will work alternative hours.

However, they will have to work together if they’re dealing with a large breed for “paired lifting”.

APPROVED: Repair to embankment at Union Bridge in Keith

Planning chiefs have given the go-ahead for Amey to repair the embankment at Union Bridge in Keith.

The trouble began in July, when heavy rain caused a landslide, sending debris into the River Isla and damaging the bridge.

Since then, temporary traffic lights have been in place, reducing the A96 to a single lane while repair work is underway.

The repairs to the embankment have been complicated due to the damage, which affects the retaining wall and a drain.

Union Bridge is a C-listed structure and has been carrying traffic since 1770, before being widened in 1816 and partially rebuilt in 1912.

Amey say the work is “likely” be completed in the early part of next year.

SUBMITTED: Transformation of former church hall

In August, we revealed Church of Scotland completed the sale of Rathven Parish Church.

The 230-year-old church held its last service on May 26.

Bosses had put the historic property—complete with hall and car park—on the market for offers over £120,000.

This sale was part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling churches as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

We can reveal Paul McCawley purchased both buildings.

Now he has submitted proposals to transform the former church hall into a three bedroom home.

These plans have been sensitively designed for the change of use.

Ross Cowie Architect is representing the applicant.

No demolitions or extensions are proposed.

The energy efficiency improvements include upgraded insulation and a new air source heat pump to meet heating and hot water demands for the property.

The architects say the “relatively minor” alterations and change of use have little impact on the heritage of the site and B-listed parish church.

APPROVED: South Street mixed development

Last December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray first revealed the plans.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Earlier this year, councillors on the planning committee gave the development the go-ahead for a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Architects Oberlanders have been representing RPL.

In November, we exclusively revealed it was hoped that work would start early next year to demolish the iconic Jailhouse nightclub, Newmarket Bar, Junners buildings and property at 53-55 South Street currently occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

It’s all to make way for a new South Street redevelopment.

All that will be left is a C-listed archway at the entrance to the former toy shop Junners.

Now building standard chiefs have given the go-ahead for the South Street development.

According to the building warrant, the development could cost around £9.079m.

Next year, locals will certainly see activity at the sites.

