Fashion brand to open new store in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Aberdeen shopping centre Union Square has revealed a popular fashion brand will be a new tenant.

Seasalt Cornwall will open its first Aberdeen store in the centre later this summer.

The fashion and homeware retailer will open in the former Tommy Hilfiger unit on the lower level.

The good news comes a few days after Nespresso closed its outlet in the mall.

Specialising in womenswear, Seasalt Cornwall describes itself as making “beautiful quality clothing and accessories woven with stories of Cornwall”.

It has more than 60 stores in the UK, including Scottish stores in St Andrews and Edinburgh. Seasalt Cornwall also began selling clothes through Marks & Spencer two years ago.

It is best known for its floral dresses, colourful blouses and waterproof jackets.

Union Square’s delight at new tenant

A spokeswoman for Union Square said Seasalt Cornwall fits its strategy of attracting a range of outlets for Aberdeen customers.

She said: “It’s fantastic to be welcoming Seasalt Cornwall to Union Square later this summer as we continue to look at new ways to enhance our brand mix.

“Our focus continues to be on delivering for our customers with new brands, concepts and experiences that engage and excite.

“We look forward to providing more updates in the near future.”

According to our tracker of empty units in Aberdeen city centre, the Tommy Hilfiger unit has been vacant since January this year.

Seasalt Cornwall history

The company’s roots can be traced to Penzance in 1981, when Don Chadwick opened his first shop.

It sold traditional workwear to local farmers, fishermen and artists.

Inspired by this creative, coastal community, Don’s sons – Neil, Leigh and David – decided to create a clothing brand and Seasalt was born. Today it has more than 1,000 staff.

In May, the company said it planned to open new shops after a surge in sales helped profits almost triple to £6.5 million.

Seasalt has yet to confirm the opening date or how many jobs it will create.