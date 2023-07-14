Fashion brand to open new store in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fashion brand to open new store in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Boost to shopping centre as new business to move into former Tommy Hilfiger unit.

By Kelly Wilson
The Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
The Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Aberdeen shopping centre Union Square has revealed a popular fashion brand will be a new tenant.

Seasalt Cornwall will open its first Aberdeen store in the centre later this summer.

The fashion and homeware retailer will open in the former Tommy Hilfiger unit on the lower level.

The good news comes a few days after Nespresso closed its outlet in the mall.

Specialising in womenswear, Seasalt Cornwall describes itself as making “beautiful quality clothing and accessories woven with stories of Cornwall”.

It has more than 60 stores in the UK, including Scottish stores in St Andrews and Edinburgh. Seasalt Cornwall also began selling clothes through Marks & Spencer two years ago.

It is best known for its floral dresses, colourful blouses and waterproof jackets.

Union Square’s delight at new tenant

A spokeswoman for Union Square said Seasalt Cornwall fits its strategy of attracting a range of outlets for Aberdeen customers.

She said: “It’s fantastic to be welcoming Seasalt Cornwall to Union Square later this summer as we continue to look at new ways to enhance our brand mix.

A model in a Seasalt Cornwall jacket and dress
A model in a Seasalt Cornwall jacket and dress.

“Our focus continues to be on delivering for our customers with new brands, concepts and experiences that engage and excite.

“We look forward to providing more updates in the near future.”

According to our tracker of empty units in Aberdeen city centre, the Tommy Hilfiger unit has been vacant since January this year.

Seasalt Cornwall history

The company’s roots can be traced to Penzance in 1981, when Don Chadwick opened his first shop.

It sold traditional workwear to local farmers, fishermen and artists.

A Seasalt Cornwall shop, which will be coming to Aberdeen
A Seasalt Cornwall shop. Image: Shutterstock

Inspired by this creative, coastal community, Don’s sons – Neil, Leigh and David – decided to create a clothing brand and Seasalt was born. Today it has more than 1,000 staff.

In May, the company said it planned to open new shops after a surge in sales helped profits almost triple to £6.5 million.

Seasalt has yet to confirm the opening date or how many jobs it will create.