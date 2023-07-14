Beach Leisure Centre boarded up ahead of demolition as part of £150m masterplan

The Beach Leisure Centre has been fenced off with preparations under way for its demolition.

Aberdeen City Council has erected hoardings around the sports facility, which was closed as budgets were slashed in April.

Main demolition is expected to begin in autumn.

But the leisure centre, which featured a swimming pool, sports hall and gym, has been blocked off for “site safety”.

Beach Leisure Centre demolition to lead to seafront regeneration

Its surroundings are to be the first focus of the multi-million-pound regeneration of the seafront.

Combined with work in the city centre, the council has a £150m war chest to revitalise Aberdeen.

First on the list are a new beach park and an events park – either side of the Beach Boulevard – alongside landscaping and a viewing platform on Broadhill.

Within the new parks, the council wants to build a play park, sports area and pump track, canopies, a cycle track, an amphitheatre, events field, and hub building.

A full business case is expected to be put before councillors in August.

Beach masterplan ‘will transform the area’

Finance convener Alex McLellan said: “The beachfront redevelopment is a key commitment of Aberdeen City Council, and will transform the area, ensuring it is somewhere citizens can visit and enjoy moving forward.

“Plans for the first phase, the beach park, will be considered by council in August – committing investment to our beachfront and creating a space for families and young people to enjoy.”

A council consultation found a majority of Aberdonians were in favour of the beachfront revamp.

There were drop-in sessions at the Beach Ballroom as well as events in city schools to gather the views of youngsters.

Later work will include a plaza in front of the iconic ballroom, with pedestrianisation of the Boulevard eastwards of Links Road also on the cards.