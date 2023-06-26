Aberdeen shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units

We've tracked units in each of Aberdeen's shopping centres to track the health of our city centre

By Emma Morrice
A floorplan beside photographs of Aberdeen's shopping centres

When you think of shopping in Aberdeen, your mind might immediately go to one of the city’s numerous shopping centres.

Some of the most popular places to shop and eat, they offer a range of places under one roof.

But like the high streets, our shopping centres have not been immune to the difficult retail situations of the past few years.

Tough times for Aberdeen shopping centres

The Bon Accord Centre has been recently bought over in a multi-million-pound deal.

Meanwhile the Trinity Centre was put up for sale in September 2022.

The Bon Accord Shopping Centre in Aberdeen.
The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

But how are shopping centres in Aberdeen currently faring? We’ve drawn out all the floor plans for each of the four shopping centres in Aberdeen, mapped out and tracked each of the units in them to see how many units are currently occupied, and how many are vacant.

By hovering over each unit, you will be able to access further information, such as the name of the business that currently occupies the unit, as well as what type of business it is.

For those that are currently empty, hovering over the unit will give information about what used to be in that site, as well as roughly how long it has been closed for.

We have also tracked vacancy rates for each of the centres as businesses enter or leave units, as well as the average vacancy rates across all centres.

Categories include shopping, food and drink, hair and beauty, health and wellbeing, banking, gambling, entertainment and other services, and although some units may fit into multiple categories, one has been picked for each open location.

With this data, we aim to give an overview of the shopping centres in Aberdeen, the shops and restaurants that are open, and the types of units that occupy them.

Bon Accord Centre

The Bon Accord Centre is split into two parts, the below maps include the first and second floor of the bigger centre, and the lower floor only of the smaller section that was previously known as the St Nicholas Centre.

The below maps show the units in both halves of the Bon Accord Centre.

Only the lower floor has been included of this half of the Bon Accord Centre, as the only currently accessible unit upstairs is an office.

Union Square shopping centre

Union Square is Aberdeen’s newest shopping centre, and is packed full of both retail stores and restaurants.

Trinity Centre shops

The Trinity Centre is located centrally and overlooks the newly refurbished Union Terrace Gardens.

For this tracker the inside of The Academy shopping centre was not included, as only the outdoor units are occupied, and you cannot currently walk into the centre.

You can see the centre on our high street shops tracker, under the Schoolhill and Belmont Street map. There you will also find data on a number of the main shopping streets in Aberdeen.

Methodology

For each of the shopping centres, a copy of the floor plan was obtained and each unit was hand drawn out using Figma, to create an SVG of the floor plan. From there, an on foot census was carried out to check the floor layout and see which units were open or closed.

Vacant units were then checked to see what was previously in that space, using a mixture of newspaper articles and other various sources such as review websites.

As such, some of the dates given for stores may not be fully accurate. As a result, all data should be taken as an estimation as it was collated manually by the data team.

If you have any further information, or if you have a more accurate date on when a store closed, please let us know by emailing datateam@dctmedia.co.uk

The future of Aberdeen

