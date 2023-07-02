Nespresso kiosk in Aberdeen’s Union Square to close

Popular coffee manufacturer Nespresso has announced the closure of its Aberdeen branch in Union Square.

Its pop-up boutique kiosk will be shut from Sunday, July 9.

The Swiss company, which is part of the huge Nestle corporation, announced the closure in an email to customers.

No reason was provided for the decision.

It is understood six jobs in Aberdeen are now at risk.

Nespresso machines brew espresso and coffee from coffee capsules, also known as pods, which are pre-portioned amounts of ground coffee beans.

The company first opened the Union Square branch on the ground floor in 2018, but in 2022 it relocated to be in front of TGI Friday’s on the first floor.

Are retailers leaving Union Square?

Stationery shop Paperchase closed its doors in September 2022, and in June Joules left the shopping centre.

The effects of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the rise of internet shopping have all added up to Aberdeen’s roughest retail landscape in recent history.

The plans to expand Union Square, which were first seen in 2016, could be shelved permanently.

Last week, The Press and Journal data team published a data tracker which showed Union Square had the lowest vacancy rate of any of the city’s shopping centres at 10.5%.

Trinity Centre had the highest at 37%, whereas Union Street had a rate of 22.2%.