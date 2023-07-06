Knight Property Group: Founder and chairman James Barrack hails ‘solid’ performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Knight Property Group: Founder and chairman James Barrack hails ‘solid’ performance

The Aberdeen company is keeping busy in its home city and beyond.

By Keith Findlay
James Barrack, founder and chairman of Knight Property Group.
James Barrack, founder and chairman of Knight Property Group. Image: Knight

Teamwork and hard graft are helping Knight Property Group overcome “challenging times” for the industry, the Aberdeen firm’s boss has said.

James Barrack, Knight’s founder and chairman, told The Press and Journal there seemed to be no shortage of potential tenants of Scottish commercial property just now.

But businesses willing to back new building projects are thin on the ground, he added.

Knight’s strategy of maintaining a diverse mix of new developments and managed properties is paying off, the 55-year-old entrepreneur said.

The company reported a “solid” financial performance in the 2022 calendar year.

‘Healthy’ turnover

It said it achieved “healthy” turnover of £22.2 million, up from £21.5m in 2021.

Higher interest payments on bank loans and overdrafts, driven by rising inflation, caused pre-tax profits to fall by about 15% to £2.2m. But operating profits were “maintained” at £3.9m.

Mr Barrack said: “Teamwork and hard work have been the key to our success, during challenging times for everyone in the property sector.

Market conditions ‘remain tough’

“We continue to monitor market trends and remain committed to further speculative development in the industrial and logistics sectors across Scotland. Although market conditions remain tough, we have a highly experienced team in place and continue to remain optimistic for the future.”

The firm’s highlights of the year included Mr Barrack winning a business leadership gong at the Scottish Property Awards. He received his accolade in front of about 700 fellow industry professionals at a ceremony in Glasgow.

James Barrack with his business leadership award.
James Barrack with his business leadership award. Image: Fiona Riddell

There was more success for the firm at this year’s Scottish Property Awards, when it scooped the development of the year (commercial buildings) title.

Knight said the accolade recognising its work at Belgrave Logistics Park in Bellshill, Lanarkshire, had reinforced its “drive and commitment” to sustainable development.

Projects completed by the company during 2022 included phases one and two of Belgrave Logistics Park and phase four of Langlands Commercial Park in East Kilbride.

Aberdeen project taking shape

A third and final phase of speculative development at Belgrave Logistics Park is “progressing well”, with completion of the 126,960sq ft unit scheduled for September.

Knight has committed to further speculative development at Langlands, with work on a single industrial unit of 30,000sq ft, due to commence shortly.

Meanwhile, Knight is also developing a bespoke five-acre facility, The Hub, in Aberdeen.

The West Tullos Industrial Estate development is already pre-let to TrustFord, which is due to open a modern new vehicle showroom and workshop there. A handover is expected towards the end of this year.

The Hub, TrustFord's new showroom and workshop is taking shape in Altens, Aberdeen.
The Hub, TrustFord’s new showroom and workshop is taking shape in Altens, Aberdeen. Image: Knight

Other north-east projects include a store for home improvement giant Wickes in Westhill.

Knight said it had completed “strategic property sales” across its Scottish portfolio in the industrial, retail and office sectors.

Supporting charitable causes continues to be a priority for the firm through its support for The Barrack Charitable Trust. Around £100,000 was donated during 2022 to 30 charities throughout Scotland, including Riding for the Disabled, Aberdeen Independent Multiple Sclerosis and the Edinburgh King’s Theatre.

“We also continue to support the Charlie House ‘Big Build’ Appeal in Aberdeen, Knight said.

Mr Barrack and his father, Hamish, launched Knight in 1987. The business has grown substantially since then, both through acquisitions and through geographical expansion to other parts of Scotland.

