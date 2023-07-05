Dingwall bank announced as one of several RBS closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Dingwall bank announced as one of several RBS closures

Royal Bank of Scotland has announced the closure of several branches including the Ross-shire bank.

By Alex Banks
The Dingwall branch is due to close later this year. Image: Google Maps
The Dingwall branch is due to close later this year. Image: Google Maps

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has announced it will close its Dingwall branch later this year.

It is one of several UK branches which are being closed by the bank.

RBS said counter transactions for personal customers had decreased by 52% in the Ross-shire bank.

And it said the number of customers of the branch also using mobile apps increased by 44% between January 2019 and January this year.

The number of jobs affected is unknown.

The bank, on High Street, will close from November 1. Alness has the nearest branch, 10 miles from Dingwall.

Dingwall RBS closure ‘out of order’

Councillor Margaret Paterson said she was “absolutely devastated” to hear of the closure and accused the firm of being “out of order”.

She added: “It was the first we heard about it.

“They never even consulted with the staff in Dingwall as far as I’m aware. It wasn’t even a consideration.

“The nearest branch is quite a distance away, especially for elderly people.

“Quite a number of senior citizens, like myself, like to go into a bank.”

Highland councillor Margaret Paterson has criticised the Dingwall RBS closure.

Ms Patterson said she worries for the staff affected and hopes the bank will reconsider its position.

She continued: “I will be responding because I believe they should think again.

“The jobs being affected is very sad and a big worry.

“The staff in there are absolutely excellent, very welcoming and extremely helpful.

“Quite a number of staff will lose their jobs or offered to be moved elsewhere which won’t be possible for some.

“It’s a very sad day.”

RBS Statement

The bank said customers were “shifting to mobile and online banking.”

An RBS spokesperson added: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“When we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online.

“We are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

More from Press and Journal

Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
Moray Council officers make Cullen's psychedelic dinosaur extinct
First Minister Humza Yousaf watches the Greens' Lorna Slater speak at Holyrood (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Derek Tucker: Humza Yousaf risks destroying the SNP if he doesn't end pact with…
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole mum's ring as she lay in hospital after stroke
Ross MacMillan, centre. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd snare 'undoubted talent' Ross MacMillan from Inveraray
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Care home staff member Jolanta Gorska assaulted agency nurse Lorna Mackenzie at Cameron House on 25/10/22. Gorska was found guilty of assault and fined on June 22 2023, following a summary trial at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Cameron House care home staff member and attacker Jolanta Gorska (left); Cameron House care home (right)/assault victim agency nurser Lorna Mackenzie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Gorska)/Google Street View (Cameron House)/Lorna Mackenzie (self) Date; Unknown
Care home worker injured nurse during row about opening a window
Dragged Tae The Steamie - a drag version of the Scottish classic - is coming to the Tivoli in Aberdeen. All images: Supplied by Dragged Tae Productions.
Drag adds fresh twist to classic Scots comedy The Steamie as it heads for…
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney's options for alternative governance: A closer look at what was said in the…
South Manse at Potterton, Aberdeen, is the former Manse of the Auld Kirk. All images supplied by: Estate agents
Former manse in Aberdeen could be yours for £485,000
Denis Law legacy trail locations
In pictures: The 10 spots in Printfield set to become new Denis Law trail
Fiona McIver with daughter grace, 16 months.
Aberdeen IVF solo mum says choosing a donor was 'like online dating'