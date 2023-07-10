easyJet cancellations: Are Aberdeen flights affected?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

easyJet cancellations: Are Aberdeen flights affected?

It's a massive blow for thousands of holidaymakers during summer holiday season.

By Kelly Wilson
aberdeen airport
easyJet is cutting a number of flights across the UK. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Holidaymakers are facing major travel disruption after easyJet axed 1,700 summer flights.

More than 100,000 holidaymakers have been hit by the cancellations.

The budget airline has axed around 1,700 flights scheduled between July and September due to air traffic control (ATC) restrictions.

It comes as Britain’s biggest budget airline battles with daily cancellations at its main base, London Gatwick.

easyJet currently operates daily journeys from Aberdeen Airport to Gatwick all year round, providing a direct link between the two airports.

Prices start from as low as £34 per person for a one-way flight.

Fridays and weekends are expected to be most at risk of disruption.

Will Aberdeen flights be impacted?

Eurocontrol, which manages European airspace, recently warned that demand from airlines “might get close to capacity” for ATC in large parts of Europe, including London, Brussels and Madrid.

However, easyJet today confirmed that there will be no impact to its Aberdeen schedule with all flights operating as normal.

A spokesperson for easyJet said the whole airline industry was seeing “challenging conditions this summer” as the closure of Ukrainian airspace due to Russia’s war caused congestion in the skies and disrupted flights.

No change to Aberdeen to Gatwick Easyjet flight schedule.

They also said planned strikes by air traffic controllers in Europe could have an impact.

“We have therefore made some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick, where we have multiple daily frequencies, in order to help mitigate these external challenges on the day of travel for our customers,” the spokesperson said.

“Customers whose flights are affected are being informed, with 95% of customers being rebooked onto an alternative flight and all customers provided with the option to rebook or receive a refund.”

The airline insisted the delays are not due to staff shortages, which plagued the aviation sector last year.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “There is no impact to our Aberdeen schedule.”

