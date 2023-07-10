easyJet cancellations: Are Aberdeen flights affected?

Holidaymakers are facing major travel disruption after easyJet axed 1,700 summer flights.

More than 100,000 holidaymakers have been hit by the cancellations.

The budget airline has axed around 1,700 flights scheduled between July and September due to air traffic control (ATC) restrictions.

It comes as Britain’s biggest budget airline battles with daily cancellations at its main base, London Gatwick.

easyJet currently operates daily journeys from Aberdeen Airport to Gatwick all year round, providing a direct link between the two airports.

Prices start from as low as £34 per person for a one-way flight.

Fridays and weekends are expected to be most at risk of disruption.

Will Aberdeen flights be impacted?

Eurocontrol, which manages European airspace, recently warned that demand from airlines “might get close to capacity” for ATC in large parts of Europe, including London, Brussels and Madrid.

However, easyJet today confirmed that there will be no impact to its Aberdeen schedule with all flights operating as normal.

A spokesperson for easyJet said the whole airline industry was seeing “challenging conditions this summer” as the closure of Ukrainian airspace due to Russia’s war caused congestion in the skies and disrupted flights.

They also said planned strikes by air traffic controllers in Europe could have an impact.

“We have therefore made some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick, where we have multiple daily frequencies, in order to help mitigate these external challenges on the day of travel for our customers,” the spokesperson said.

“Customers whose flights are affected are being informed, with 95% of customers being rebooked onto an alternative flight and all customers provided with the option to rebook or receive a refund.”

The airline insisted the delays are not due to staff shortages, which plagued the aviation sector last year.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “There is no impact to our Aberdeen schedule.”