North and north-east shops among Scotland’s best independent retailers

Several north and north-east businesses have been voted among the best independent retailers in Scotland.

Eight businesses won awards at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards.

Cupcakes by Jo was the only Aberdeen winner at the awards ceremony, held in Glasgow on Monday evening.

The Crown Street business took home the bakery of the year (north) award.

A Facebook post thanked customers for their support.

It said: “Proud to be representing the only Aberdeen win at the event. Thanks for the continued support everyone.”

Award winner ‘totally delighted’

There were two awards for The Portsoy Gift Box, which was named bespoke retailer of the year (north) before claiming the overall prize.

Owner Pauline Benzie said she was “totally delighted”.

She said: “There really was stiff competition – I follow lots of these other businesses on Instagram and know just how hard they work too.

“Thank you so much to all my lovely customers for taking the time to vote for my wee shop, it really means the world to me.

“I must also thank my family and friends for everything they do to help me and my amazing suppliers who keep me stocked with wonderful stuff.”

Petals of Oban was another double award winner after claiming the florist of the year prize. It also won the florist of the year (central).

Elsewhere, Boogie Woogie in Keith won coffee shop of the year (north).

The off license of the year award went to The Carnegie Whisky Cellars in Dornoch.

Eatery of the year (north) was Cafe 83 in Inverurie. The Flower Box in Granton-on-Spey won florist of the year (north).

Ellon’s Rococo Hair Design was named hair and beauty salon of the year (north).

Lindsay Kennedy, who runs the business, said she was “delighted” to have won. She thanked everyone who had voted.

Meanwhile, Bruce’s Cycle Bothy of Montrose was named cycle retailer of the year.

A Facebook post from the Waldron Road business said: “Wow just gone and won cycle retailer of the year for Scotland.

“Massive shout out to everyone who supports us.”

Excellence on show at Scottish Independent Retail Awards

A spokesperson for the awards congratulated all the winners.

They said: “This year’s winners have exemplified excellence in their sectors and have played a pivotal role in enhancing Scotland’s retail industry.

“The Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023 served as a testament to the resilience and creativity of independent retailers, who continue to thrive in an ever-evolving market.

“These awards not only celebrate their achievements but also inspire others to pursue excellence in the Scottish retail sector.