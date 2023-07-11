Bar of gold found as police seize £25,000 cocaine in drugs raids

A bar of gold worth £1,500 was discovered by police during drugs raids in Campbeltown area.

Officers searched several properties on the town’s Shore Street on Friday and seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £25,000.

They also recovered the bar of gold and more than £100 in cash.

Police say inquiries remain ongoing.

Inspector Lee Page said: “We are continuing to carry out inquiries following the execution of warrants in Campbeltown on Friday.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their community are encouraged to contact police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”