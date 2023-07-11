Bar of gold found as police seize £25,000 cocaine in drugs raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Bar of gold found as police seize £25,000 cocaine in drugs raids

Cocaine worth an estimated street value of £25,000 was recovered alongside a £1,500 bar of gold and a more than £100 cash.

By Michelle Henderson
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Officers executed search warrants at several properties on the town’s Shore Street on Friday. Image: Police Scotland.

A bar of gold worth £1,500 was discovered by police during drugs raids in Campbeltown area.

Officers searched several properties on the town’s Shore Street on Friday and seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £25,000.

They also recovered the bar of gold and more than £100 in cash.

Police say inquiries remain ongoing.

Inspector Lee Page said: “We are continuing to carry out inquiries following the execution of warrants in Campbeltown on Friday.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their community are encouraged to contact police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Provost Glynnis Campbell-Sinclair will be doing everything she can to raise money for Inverness Highland Games.
Would you pay £75 for a private lunch with an 'opportunity' to meet the…
A mountain biker in mid air over a jump.
New bike park opens at Cairngorm Mountain Resort
A sign warning of deer on a foggy day, cars are driving past with headlights on
Covid lockdowns had little impact on deer vehicle collisions
Officers executed search warrants at several properties on the town’s Shore Street on Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Magnificent £25 million Highland estate with its own castle goes on sale
Officers executed search warrants at several properties on the town’s Shore Street on Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
How a Loch Ness invasive species could be used by knitters and gin drinkers
Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye.
Person airlifted to hospital after becoming unwell at Isle of Skye attraction
Former football coach Mark McAuley.
Jail for Highland football coach who groomed and abused boys
A86 road with a car driving on it, with trees and hills in the background.
A86 at Roybridge reopened after vehicle fire forced road to close
Shoppers brave the rain in Aberdeen
Rain inbound! Met Office issues yellow warning for the central Highlands and Aberdeenshire
Eastern Airways aircrafts at Aberdeen Airport
Highland Green councillor claims cheap flights from Wick undermines plans for 'cleaner future'