Another new tenant for refurbished industrial units in middle of Aberdeen

Trojan Crates signs five-year deal for one of seven properties on Crombie Place.

By Keith Findlay
The seven industrial units, highlighted, on Crombie Place, Aberdeen..
The seven industrial units, highlighted, on Crombie Place, Aberdeen. Image: Blueprint Media

Family-owned Aberdeen company Trojan Crates is the second business to sign-up for a tenancy at newly refurbished industrial units in Torry.

Trojan, which specialises in custom crating and packing services locally, nationally and globally, has secured 6,130sq ft on a five-year lease at the Crombie Place development.

The Press and Journal revealed the identity of the first tenant, vehicle glass repair and replacement business Belron UK, trading as Autoglass, earlier this year. Unit 7 of 1-7 Crombie Road is already up and running as the main branch of Autoglass in Aberdeen.

Trojan’s bigger footprint reflects growing demand for its expertise

Trojan said it had been looking  for suitable premises to expand into following recent substantial growth at its computer numerical control engineered product/case division.

Alana Paterson, business development manager for the firm, added: “We are fortunate to have located a building near our current location. It ensures minimal disruption and accommodates our growing plant of machinery and staff.

“Our dedicated team are ready to progress in the weeks ahead with preparations for the transition to our new premises. We are excited about the opportunities this new workspace presents.”

Continued drive into new markets

She added: “It allows us to continue with our plans to grow our current international oil and gas footprint, and continue our expansion into new industries and markets.”

Established in 1979, Trojan supplies timber crating and custom packing services to the North Sea and international oil & gas, subsea and freight forwarding industries.

Its expansion to Crombie Place reduces the number of available units in the development to five, ranging from 5,025-15,653sq ft. All seven recently underwent a major refurbishment.

Torry units have had big makeover

The revamp – carried out by Aberdeen firm Burns Construction – involved the replacement of all roof coverings, external cladding and vehicle access doors, as well as the renewal of all external doors and windows.

Burns also completed an internal redecoration of workshop flooring, walls and structural steelwork, in addition to a refurbishment of offices and staff amenity areas.

The development’s owner is West Yorkshire-based In-site Property Solutions.

Autoglass and Trojan Crates were signed up as tenants by property specialists DM Hall and Ryden.

Autoglass van.
Autoglass was the first tenant. Image: Shutterstock

Ruari MacIntyre, a chartered surveyor at DM Hall, said: “Due to a requirement for additional industrial accommodation, the management team at Trojan Crates had been keeping a close eye on the refurbishment.

“This is the second of what we believe will be, over time, a steady stream of established businesses recognising a first-class opportunity to place themselves at the centre of north-east Scotland’s commercial activity by availing themselves of premises appropriate to their ambitions.”

Mr MacIntyre said there was a “reasonable” level of interest in the remaining five units.

Granite City property market ‘remains challenging’

He added: “Generally speaking, the market remains challenging, with a significant imbalance between demand and supply of some assets, particularly older stock with large floor areas. Both rents and capital values have been under pressure as a result, combined with weak investor sentiment toward the city.

“There are, however, indications that values are beginning to stabilise, having regard to the extent of value reduction experienced in the market. Overall, the occupier market tends to be focused on smaller requirements, albeit tenants are typically looking for good quality space on flexible terms, ideally without the requirement for any fit-out.”

Potential tenants for one or more of the units can find out more details from DM Hall and Ryden, both of which have offices in Aberdeen.

Mr MacIntyre can be contacted at ruari.macintyre@dmhall.co.uk or 07515 069525.

