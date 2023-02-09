Autoglass is first tenant of newly refurbished units near Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Autoglass is first tenant of newly refurbished units near Aberdeen city centre

By Keith Findlay
February 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 9, 2023, 8:05 am
Aerial view of Crombie Road, with In-site's seven units highlighted. Image: DM Hall
Aerial view of Crombie Road, with In-site's seven units highlighted. Image: DM Hall

Seven industrial units have been given a £1.4 million makeover to deliver new commercial space near the heart of Aberdeen.

And the owner, West Yorkshire-based In-site Property Solutions, has swiftly signed up the first tenant.

Belron UK, trading as Autoglass, a vehicle glass repair and replacement business, secured one of the units on a 10-year lease at a rent equating to £9.50 per square foot.

This is the first of what we believe will be a steady stream of established businesses recognising an unmissable opportunity.”

Stuart Johnston, partner and head of commercial, north Scotland, DM Hall

The six remaining units – ranging in size from 5,504 to 14,390sq ft – each boasts a main workshop area, office accommodation, staff facilities and a concrete forecourt for servicing and parking.

In-site, a family-owned business with more than 40 years of industrial property ownership and management experience throughout the north of England and Scotland’s central belt, acquired the Crombie Road development in January 2022.

The units are handy for Port of Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson /DCT Media

Alex Boyle, the firm’s managing director. said: “Our intention was to restore and upgrade the entire development to give prospective tenants a first-class, high-quality base of operations.

“I believe we have succeeded in that aim and we are grateful to our contractors for ably fulfilling the brief we provided.”

Work went to Aberdeen’s Burns Construction

The major revamp was carried out by Aberdeen firm Burns Construction.

It involved the replacement of all roof coverings, external cladding and vehicle access doors, as well as the renewal of all external doors and windows.

Burns also completed an internal redecoration of workshop flooring, walls and structural steelwork, in addition to a refurbishment of offices and staff amenity areas.

The site’s first tenant was secured by property specialists DM Hall and Ryden.

Autoglass has already taken occupancy. Image: Shutterstock

Stuart Johnston, Aberdeen-based partner at DM Hall, said: “This is the first of what we believe will be a steady stream of established businesses recognising an unmissable opportunity to place themselves at the centre of north-east Scotland’s commercial activity by availing themselves of premises appropriate to their ambitions.

“Full details of all remaining units are available on our website, with rents available on application. We expect to see significant interest.”

Stuart Johnston, of DM Hall. Image: DM Hall

Belron, whose Autoglass business operates in the UK, Ireland and Poland, is active in 37 countries around the world.

It was represented in the Aberdeen property deal by Derby-based commercial property and regeneration specialist Alps Group.

Scott Harper, estates surveyor, Alps, said: “Our client is pleased that such a proven business as In-site Property Solutions has led the way in undertaking the successful refurbishment of the Crombie Road site and we, collectively, wish it many years of successful trading.”

Autoglass needs some neighbours

Unit 7 of 1-7 Crombie Road is already up and running as the main branch of Autoglass in Aberdeen.

Potential tenants for one or more of the other units, which are also close to the fast-grown Port of Aberdeen, can contact Mr Johnston via stuart.johnston@dmhall.co.uk or 07913 046226.

DM Hall chartered surveyor Ruari Macintyre, at ruari.macintyre@dmhall.co.uk, can also be contacted for more information.

Paul Richardson, paul.richardson@ryden.co.uk or 07789 986141, and Daniel Stalker, daniel.stalker@ryden.co.uk, are the two contacts to speak to at Ryden.

