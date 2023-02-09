Autoglass is first tenant of newly refurbished units near Aberdeen city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seven industrial units have been given a £1.4 million makeover to deliver new commercial space near the heart of Aberdeen.

And the owner, West Yorkshire-based In-site Property Solutions, has swiftly signed up the first tenant.

Belron UK, trading as Autoglass, a vehicle glass repair and replacement business, secured one of the units on a 10-year lease at a rent equating to £9.50 per square foot.

This is the first of what we believe will be a steady stream of established businesses recognising an unmissable opportunity.” Stuart Johnston, partner and head of commercial, north Scotland, DM Hall

The six remaining units – ranging in size from 5,504 to 14,390sq ft – each boasts a main workshop area, office accommodation, staff facilities and a concrete forecourt for servicing and parking.

In-site, a family-owned business with more than 40 years of industrial property ownership and management experience throughout the north of England and Scotland’s central belt, acquired the Crombie Road development in January 2022.

Alex Boyle, the firm’s managing director. said: “Our intention was to restore and upgrade the entire development to give prospective tenants a first-class, high-quality base of operations.

“I believe we have succeeded in that aim and we are grateful to our contractors for ably fulfilling the brief we provided.”

Work went to Aberdeen’s Burns Construction

The major revamp was carried out by Aberdeen firm Burns Construction.

It involved the replacement of all roof coverings, external cladding and vehicle access doors, as well as the renewal of all external doors and windows.

Burns also completed an internal redecoration of workshop flooring, walls and structural steelwork, in addition to a refurbishment of offices and staff amenity areas.

The site’s first tenant was secured by property specialists DM Hall and Ryden.

Stuart Johnston, Aberdeen-based partner at DM Hall, said: “This is the first of what we believe will be a steady stream of established businesses recognising an unmissable opportunity to place themselves at the centre of north-east Scotland’s commercial activity by availing themselves of premises appropriate to their ambitions.

“Full details of all remaining units are available on our website, with rents available on application. We expect to see significant interest.”

Belron, whose Autoglass business operates in the UK, Ireland and Poland, is active in 37 countries around the world.

It was represented in the Aberdeen property deal by Derby-based commercial property and regeneration specialist Alps Group.

Scott Harper, estates surveyor, Alps, said: “Our client is pleased that such a proven business as In-site Property Solutions has led the way in undertaking the successful refurbishment of the Crombie Road site and we, collectively, wish it many years of successful trading.”

Autoglass needs some neighbours

Unit 7 of 1-7 Crombie Road is already up and running as the main branch of Autoglass in Aberdeen.

Potential tenants for one or more of the other units, which are also close to the fast-grown Port of Aberdeen, can contact Mr Johnston via stuart.johnston@dmhall.co.uk or 07913 046226.

DM Hall chartered surveyor Ruari Macintyre, at ruari.macintyre@dmhall.co.uk, can also be contacted for more information.

Paul Richardson, paul.richardson@ryden.co.uk or 07789 986141, and Daniel Stalker, daniel.stalker@ryden.co.uk, are the two contacts to speak to at Ryden.