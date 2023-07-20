£6 million retail and electric vehicle charging scheme planned for North Kessock

A site in North Kessock, near Inverness, is earmarked for a £6 million development featuring a super-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging station, convenience store, and food and drink “hub”.

The firm behind the project, Aberdeen-based West Coast Estates (WCE), expects it to deliver 100 new jobs, on top of employment opportunities in the construction phase.

Describing the development as “a new place to shop, eat and recharge”, with well known brands, WCE said its proposals would bring “significant” investment to the area.

‘Ideally located’

The chosen site just off the A9, on the north side of the Kessock Bridge, is “ideally located”, the firm added.

A range of new facilities there is expected to appeal to tourists starting out on the iconic North Coast 500 route.

The EV charging station would be the first of its kind for the area, WCE said.

It would provide 16 high-speed charging points for up to 32 vehicles.

A Facebook page, facebook.com/NorthKessockInverness, has been launched to keep the local community updated on progress for the whole development.

And a new website, northkessockconsultation.co.uk, offers an option for

people to comment either online or through a downloadable feedback form.

WCE, whose plans are subject to planning approval, wants comments to be submitted by July 28.

‘State-of-the-art’ infrastructure

Iftikar Mian, director, WCE, said “Our vision is to bring state-of-the-art infrastructure

and enhanced convenience to the Highlands, while supporting the local economy with the creation of more than 100 jobs.

“We are aiming to cater for residents living in the area and those travelling north and south.

“This will be a £6m development featuring well-known brands, providing a convenience store, food hub, and super-fast EV charging facility to support the move to more sustainable travel.”

Mr Mian added: “We value the input of the local community and look forward to working together to create a development that meets their needs and has a positive impact on the area.”

WCE said it was close to finalising an agreement with a “prominent” global EV charging brand for the North Kessock project.

The unnamed firm already runs a “vast network” of more than 8,000 charging points throughout the UK, the property developer said.

Highlands a ‘key growth area’ for 32-year-old Aberdeen property company

Family-owned WCE was founded in 1991. Focused primarily on Scotland, its portfolio boasts retail, residential and office properties.

The Highlands are a “key growth area” for the company, whose retail projects in the area to date include Mains of Culduthel in Inverness and Braes of Conon in Dingwall.