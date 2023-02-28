Prankster installs ‘Psychopath to Inverness’ sign on the A9 near North Kessock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sign displaying the words “Psychopath to Inverness” has been installed – and later removed from a public road- near North Kessock.

The so-called “rogue installation” was added on the southbound carriageway near the North Kessock junction on the A9 Perth to Inverness road earlier this month.

Bear Scotland, who oversee the trunk road, apologised for any offense caused by the sign, and confirmed it had been removed.

Playing on the words “cycle path” to rename it psychopath, the sign is said to have been installed about ten days ago, four-and-a-half miles from the cycle path.

No one knows who it was that put it there.

It has caught the attention of many people in the area, who took to social media to share their theories about the temporary addition.

A mystery prankster

The Reverend James Bissett, who lives in area, was one of the people who spotted the sign last week.

He shared a photo online captioned with the lyrics of the song “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads.

“I spotted this when I was walking the dog,” he said. “Initially I thought it was a humorous mistake, but looking round the back, it was held on by cable ties rather than a metal bracket line like other road signs.

“I think we have a prankster with a sign printing machine.”

A spokeswoman from Bear Scotland said: “We looked into the sign, and it appears to be a rogue installation that appeared between February 16 and February 23.

“The sign has now been removed and we would like to apologise on behalf of Bear Scotland for any offence caused.”