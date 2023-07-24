Heartbroken family’s new Inverness Indian restaurant plans cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Heartbroken family’s new Inverness Indian restaurant plans cancelled

The family said they were absolutely devastated and out of pocket after their project was cancelled by a local pub.

By Alex Banks
Ashiqar Rahman, Tahmina Uddin and their son Izhaan. Image: Tahmina Uddin
Ashiqar Rahman, Tahmina Uddin and their son Izhaan. Image: Tahmina Uddin

An Indian restaurant which was due to open in Inverness will no longer go ahead.

Nippy Naga was due to open in Dows Bar and Bistro in Inverness, which is owned by Admiral Taverns.

The Indian restaurant and takeaway was to be run by Tahmina Uddin and husband Ashiqur Rahman.

The couple had announced their excitement in a Facebook post ahead of their proposed opening in the late summer.

However, Tahmina posted on Facebook claiming the business has “lost everything” after plans were cancelled by the bar.

Absolutely devastating circumstances says mum

Tahmina’s mum Christina Uddin owns the Bonnie Bhaji takeaway in Invergordon.

She was helping the couple in their business venture before plans fell through.

The mum said: “It’s given them a lot to think about going forwards.

“It’s absolutely devastating what’s been done to them.

Dows Bar and Bistro, where Nippy Naga was expected to go ahead. Image: Google Maps

“It’s cost them a lot of money and left them out of pocket, they were pretty much ready to go.

“It would have been an ideal location, there’s not a lot up there.

“It’s taken a few weeks to come to terms with.”

Christina said the pair are thinking about whether they would explore the opportunity to open a business again or not.

Nippy Naga left with nothing after halt to plans

The family claims they were fully prepared with several aspects of the business, however the premises made other arrangements.

The post said: “Nippy Naga will not be going ahead as planned.

“The treatment of us, especially Rana, has been nothing short of despicable.

“Rana and our whole family deserved better than this but it has made us stronger together and we know better things will come to us in the future.”

The family claim a businessman went behind their back after the pub said plans were on hold due to complications.

Dows Bar and Bistro, where Nippy Naga was expected to go ahead. Image: Google MapsIt continued: “We got a call out the blue to be told we were to hold off for a while as there was a complication.

“We discovered that a sleekit wee man had went behind our backs to the brewery and asked to have the business given to him.

“Then the brewery pulled everything from under us.

“We lost everything and then he decided he didn’t even want it after all.”

A spokesperson at Admiral Taverns said: “Under the tenancy agreement, the current licensee is not entitled to sub-let the kitchen.”

Dows have been asked for a comment.

More from Business

Moneysupermarket helps households compare and switch products (Peter Byrne/PA)
Moneysupermarket expects no ‘significant’ energy switching this year
The Monquhitter pupils learn about growing potatoes.
School pupils roll up their sleeves to plant tatties in preparation for Turriff Show
The entrenched reduction of cattle numbers in Scotland overshadows every other issue impacting the country's red meat sector at present says SAMW.
Scottish cattle decline is entering its final phase
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned ‘top-down targets’ on housebuilding (Ben Birchall/PA)
Rishi Sunak hits out at ‘top-down targets’ on housebuilding
BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie and James Watt, outside the DogTap bar at the firm's Ellon HQ.
BrewDog alerts neighbours to 'hopefully, pleasant' noise in Ellon this weekend
Rachel Anderson, with sponsor Kirsty Horne of Seafield Veterinary Group,
Ladies win the top awards at Keith Show stockjudging
The survey respondents revealed that 26 beef enterprises planned to cease all together.
Artificial insemination in beef herds could be the way to go
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he does not want to add costs to household bills (Carl Court/PA)
Rishi Sunak says he does not want to ‘hassle’ families with net zero targets
Matalan says the slow transition to summer weather has dampened its first quarter sales figures (Matalan/PA)
Matalan sales dampened by cost-of-living crisis and wet weather
The CMA has launched an investigation into firms offering will writing and other legal services such as ‘quickie’ divorces (Anthony Devlin/PA)
‘Quickie divorce’ services and wills come under competition watchdog’s spotlight