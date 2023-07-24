Heartbroken family’s new Inverness Indian restaurant plans cancelled

An Indian restaurant which was due to open in Inverness will no longer go ahead.

Nippy Naga was due to open in Dows Bar and Bistro in Inverness, which is owned by Admiral Taverns.

The Indian restaurant and takeaway was to be run by Tahmina Uddin and husband Ashiqur Rahman.

The couple had announced their excitement in a Facebook post ahead of their proposed opening in the late summer.

However, Tahmina posted on Facebook claiming the business has “lost everything” after plans were cancelled by the bar.

Absolutely devastating circumstances says mum

Tahmina’s mum Christina Uddin owns the Bonnie Bhaji takeaway in Invergordon.

She was helping the couple in their business venture before plans fell through.

The mum said: “It’s given them a lot to think about going forwards.

“It’s absolutely devastating what’s been done to them.

“It’s cost them a lot of money and left them out of pocket, they were pretty much ready to go.

“It would have been an ideal location, there’s not a lot up there.

“It’s taken a few weeks to come to terms with.”

Christina said the pair are thinking about whether they would explore the opportunity to open a business again or not.

Nippy Naga left with nothing after halt to plans

The family claims they were fully prepared with several aspects of the business, however the premises made other arrangements.

The post said: “Nippy Naga will not be going ahead as planned.

“The treatment of us, especially Rana, has been nothing short of despicable.

“Rana and our whole family deserved better than this but it has made us stronger together and we know better things will come to us in the future.”

The family claim a businessman went behind their back after the pub said plans were on hold due to complications.

Dows Bar and Bistro, where Nippy Naga was expected to go ahead. Image: Google MapsIt continued: “We got a call out the blue to be told we were to hold off for a while as there was a complication.

“We discovered that a sleekit wee man had went behind our backs to the brewery and asked to have the business given to him.

“Then the brewery pulled everything from under us.

“We lost everything and then he decided he didn’t even want it after all.”

A spokesperson at Admiral Taverns said: “Under the tenancy agreement, the current licensee is not entitled to sub-let the kitchen.”

Dows have been asked for a comment.