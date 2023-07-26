New whisky shop in Inverness toasts early success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New whisky shop in Inverness toasts early success

The owners have invested in a unit in Market Close and have several plans for the business in its early years.

By Alex Banks
Duncan Ireland, co owner of the Inverness Whisky shop in Market Close, Inverness photographed in the new shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ireland, co owner of the Inverness Whisky shop in Market Close, Inverness photographed in the new shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A new whisky shop has got off to a flying start since opening in Inverness.

Located on Market Close, Inverness Whisky Shop opened on July 12 and has already attracted visitors from all over the world.

It is owned by Duncan Ireland, Matt Macpherson and John Donaldson.

Matt and John own The Malt Room, a whisky bar opposite the new shop.

Duncan previously worked for the marketing and communications team at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Customer excitement as owners settle in

Duncan, 48, said: “We’ve had lots of visitors to the shop from Inverness and all over the world.

“We’ve been met with wonderful comments from visitors to the shop.

“We’ve been very lucky to have had an exclusive bottling of Ardnamurchan single malt for our opening.

Inside Inverness Whisky shop on Market Close. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“That has caught the interest of both whisky fans, and folk who want a memento of their time in Inverness which can only be found in the city.”

The Ardnamurchan single malt is part of a limited collection of just 210 bottles.

Inverness Whisky Shop also has a small range of beers, sherry and spirits, and is looking to add a selection of wine soon.

The store is open seven days a week, from 10am to 10pm.

Inverness Whisky Shop a perfect opportunity, says co-owner

Duncan moved to Inverness from Glasgow 12 years ago and hopes the shop can “offer the opportunity for discussion and advice for folk newer to the world of whisky”.

He added: “I met Matt and John through The Malt Room.

“The Inverness whisky scene is vibrant, diverse and friendly, so we saw an opportunity for a shop which looks to focus on smaller brands.

Some of the whisky collection in the new store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We have invested in a full shop fit of our unit. We have also invested in our stock, which we are now focusing on expanding and diversifying.”

Duncan said the business planned to expand its whisky collectiion.

He continued: “Our focus is on whisky. For now, we are stocking, but that will grow to include whiskies from across the globe.”

