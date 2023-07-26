New whisky shop in Inverness toasts early success

A new whisky shop has got off to a flying start since opening in Inverness.

Located on Market Close, Inverness Whisky Shop opened on July 12 and has already attracted visitors from all over the world.

It is owned by Duncan Ireland, Matt Macpherson and John Donaldson.

Matt and John own The Malt Room, a whisky bar opposite the new shop.

Duncan previously worked for the marketing and communications team at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Customer excitement as owners settle in

Duncan, 48, said: “We’ve had lots of visitors to the shop from Inverness and all over the world.

“We’ve been met with wonderful comments from visitors to the shop.

“We’ve been very lucky to have had an exclusive bottling of Ardnamurchan single malt for our opening.

“That has caught the interest of both whisky fans, and folk who want a memento of their time in Inverness which can only be found in the city.”

The Ardnamurchan single malt is part of a limited collection of just 210 bottles.

Inverness Whisky Shop also has a small range of beers, sherry and spirits, and is looking to add a selection of wine soon.

The store is open seven days a week, from 10am to 10pm.

Inverness Whisky Shop a perfect opportunity, says co-owner

Duncan moved to Inverness from Glasgow 12 years ago and hopes the shop can “offer the opportunity for discussion and advice for folk newer to the world of whisky”.

He added: “I met Matt and John through The Malt Room.

“The Inverness whisky scene is vibrant, diverse and friendly, so we saw an opportunity for a shop which looks to focus on smaller brands.

“We have invested in a full shop fit of our unit. We have also invested in our stock, which we are now focusing on expanding and diversifying.”

Duncan said the business planned to expand its whisky collectiion.

He continued: “Our focus is on whisky. For now, we are stocking, but that will grow to include whiskies from across the globe.”