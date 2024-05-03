Northern Irish farmers fear serious lack of vet medicines after inquiry launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Northern Irish farmers fear serious lack of vet medicines after inquiry launched

The House of Lords Windsor Framework sub-committee is conducting a new inquiry into the supply of medicines

By Katrina Macarthur
Northern Irish breeding bulls may not be welcome.
Around a third of veterinary medicines currently used in Northern Ireland could be discontinued as a result of the Windsor Framework relating to goods crossing the Irish Sea.

Farmers in Northern Ireland have raised concerns about the production and supply of veterinary medicines which are not part of the revised Brexit deal.

New EU rules will come into play once the grace period ends at the end of 2025, unless an alternative solution is reached.

The House of Lords Windsor Framework sub-committee is conducting a new inquiry into the supply of medicines and emphasises the need for a ‘swift solution’ between the UK and EU.

The supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland farmers could be hit by rules relating to Brexit. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A letter written to Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker calls for urgent action and has outlined the impact it could have on the country’s agricultural industry and further afield.

Dr Mark Little highlighted that 25,000 cattle are vaccinated against botulism every year in Northern Ireland as it is more of an issue than anywhere else in Europe.

He said: “The disease is a particular problem due to the farming model in Northern Ireland where we have a high density of the poultry industry and a
lot of family farms have a poultry house and grazing stock.

“Many farmers in Northern Ireland spread poultry litter on grazing ground which then comes into contact with cattle, whereas in the EU, the litter tends to be spread on arable
ground.”

He suggested there would be a need for an exemption or easement.

Dr Simon Doherty, senior lecturer at Queen’s University in Belfast noted that pedigree breeding bulls are often taken to premier sales in Carlisle and Stirling.

He said if farmers cannot access key medicines such as the leptospirosis vaccines or the IBR vaccine, Northern Irish breeding bulls “will not be welcome”.

Lord Jay of Ewelme, chair of the Windsor Framework sub-committee said: “This is an issue of vital importance which affects everyone, regardless of political hue.

“The government has spoken of the need to make ‘rapid progress’ and we are stressing the need for a positive and swift outcome within what is a tight timescale complicated by upcoming elections in the EU and UK.”

Dr Joshua Wells said: “Given that the UK is often described as a nation of animal lovers, one can only expect the pressure on the government to address this issue to grow as the December 2025 deadline approaches.”

