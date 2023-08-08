Aberdeenshire lingerie business gets a lift from move to new premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire lingerie business gets a lift from move to new premises

Owner Melanie Walbrin is continuing to expand her business following the move to Westhill.

By Kelly Wilson
Melanie Walbrin, the owner of Bellewren, has seen business increase since making the move to Westhill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Melanie Walbrin, the owner of Bellewren, has seen business increase since making the move to Westhill.

Aberdeenshire lingerie business Bellewren is proving to be the right fit following its move to a new location.

Melanie Walbrin made the decision to relocate her business from Oldmeldrum to Westhill last year.

Since then it has continued to grow with Melanie recently opening her second fitting room within Elevator Business Centre in Arnhall Road.

It has seen appointment waiting time for customers drop from three months to two weeks.

She has also taken on a new member of staff to help with demand.

Appointment only business hires new bra fitter to cope with demand

Melanie, who started the business in 2017, said: “It’s been so busy. The best thing was moving from Oldmeldrum to Westhill as it’s such a good location.

“We’ve got two rooms now which is a good indication of how the business is going.

“We were on a three month waiting list at one point which was crazy so we needed to get that down.

Melanie Walbrin, owner of Bellewren Lingerie, could look to open a shop. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“By having three bra fitters and two fitting rooms and doing six days a week it’s fantastic.

“We’ve just about cracked it and it’s a two week wait now which I don’t think is to bad.

“In terms of business that’s a good safety net for me. I wouldn’t want to go in to a week with lots of spaces not filled.”

Brexit effect

Melanie is well aware of the tough situation facing many families across the north and north-east with the cost of living crisis – but has faced more problems due to Brexit.

She said: “The cost of everything from packaging to the stock that we buy has increased.

“We can’t absorb the full cost increase so we try to find a middle ground.

Melanie Walbrin has seen business hit by Brexit. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“Brexit changed a lot for us. At least 75% of our brands are European and at one point it was costing us more to get things in from Europe than it was getting them sent from America.

“There is no denying that everything has gone up.”

Possible Bellewren shop

Melanie hasn’t ruled out the possibility of opening a shop in the future.

She said: “At the moment I can’t just have women turn up and do a walk-in as we are in the business centre.

“I’ve been so lucky and successful it could be we stay within the same area and look for a shop.

“At the moment everything is going well and it’s exciting. We’ll see how we get on with two rooms and take it from there.”