Man due to appear in court following ‘sudden death’ of Oban woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man due to appear in court following ‘sudden death’ of Oban woman

The 43-year-old woman was found at home on Monday afternoon.

By Louise Glen
Police officer dressed in his uniform. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Oban,
Police are investigating the death of a woman in Oban. Image: Police Scotland.

A woman’s body has been discovered at a property in Oban.

The 43-year-old, named locally as Lisa Scott, was discovered in the Hynish Crescent area of the town on Monday.

Police are investigating and say they are treating her death as unexplained.

Meanwhile, a man will appear at Oban Sheriff Court tomorrow in connection with an assault.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2pm on Monday August 7, we were made aware of a sudden death at a property in the Hynish Crescent area of Oban.

“Officers attended and the body of a 43-year-old woman was found within.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

She continued: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and is due to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday August 9 2023.”

More from Highlands & Islands

pupils from across Aberdeen with Councillors Martin Greig and Miranda Radley.
Exam results 2023 so far: How have pupils in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Shetland…
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Three cars stolen in space of just 48 hours in Kirkwall
A 'serious crash' occurred on the A9 just south of Newtonmore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Foreign tourists in court after two serious crashes on A9
Police have confirmed Mr Khan’s body was discovered in the Achiltibuie area of Wester Ross on June 8. Image: Police/DCT Media.
Body of 'adventurous' hillwalker Humza Khan found 13 months after search launched in Wester…
Car on its roof on the Aberdeen to Inverness ScotRail railway line, which has caused trains to be cancelled.
Man taken to hospital as Aberdeen to Inverness trains cancelled after car crashes on…
Fife teen Dalgety rescue
Concern for five missing climbers sparks air, land and sea search on Orkney
Tiree Music Festival has announced its 2024 dates. Image: TMF.
Tiree Music Festival announce date for 2024 asking punters if they want to roll…
Peedie Bottle Shop has opened in Kirkwall. Image: David Flanagan Media
Orkney Brewery toasts new bottle shop in Kirkwall
To go with story by Louise Glen. Three hillwalkers die in Glen Coe. Image: DC Thomson. Picture shows; Three hillwalkers die in Glen Coe. Glen Coe. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; 07/08/2023
Three die in mountaineering incident in Glen Coe
Loch Dunvegan
Diver taken to hospital after getting into difficulty at Skye loch