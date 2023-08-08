Man due to appear in court following ‘sudden death’ of Oban woman

A woman’s body has been discovered at a property in Oban.

The 43-year-old, named locally as Lisa Scott, was discovered in the Hynish Crescent area of the town on Monday.

Police are investigating and say they are treating her death as unexplained.

Meanwhile, a man will appear at Oban Sheriff Court tomorrow in connection with an assault.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2pm on Monday August 7, we were made aware of a sudden death at a property in the Hynish Crescent area of Oban.

“Officers attended and the body of a 43-year-old woman was found within.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

She continued: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and is due to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday August 9 2023.”