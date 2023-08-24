North Sea giant Harbour Energy pays less tax but profits wiped out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea giant Harbour Energy pays less tax but profits wiped out

The oil and gas producer says tax rate shot up to 102% in first half of 2023.

By Keith Findlay
Harbour Energy's wholly owned Armada platform, about 152 miles east of Aberdeen.
Harbour Energy's wholly owned Armada platform, about 152 miles east of Aberdeen. Image Harbour Energy

The UK North Sea’s largest oil and gas producer, Harbour Energy, saw its tax bill fall during the first half of 2023, but only because profits plunged more than 70%.

Harbour said it forked out nearly £344 million in tax, about £6.5m more than it made in pre-tax profits, compared with £398m a year ago.

The cut in overall taxation came despite an increased “burden” from the UK Government’s controversial energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax, the London-listed firm added.

Harbour’s EPL contribution to the Treasury in the first six months of this year totalled £237.6m.

Windfall tax blamed for 35 job cuts

There was no EPL impact on Harbour’s results for the first half of 2022. The levy was introduced in May last year but did not clear the legislative stage until June 30, so was instead reflected in the firm’s full-year figures.

The levy has been blamed for a cut in investment, the shelving of projects and job losses in Britain’s oil and gas industry. It was launched at 25% of profits made from production but later increased to 35%, bringing total tax on the sector to 75% – one of the highest rates in the world.

Earlier this year, Harbour said it was cutting 350 onshore jobs because of it.

Harbour's Judy platform in the central North Sea.
Harbour’s Judy platform in the central North Sea. Image: Harbour Energy

In a results statement today, Harbour revealed its first half tax rate was effectively 102%. This is up from 34% a year ago and “materially higher” than the statutory UK percentage as a result of “several period specific adjustments”, the company said.

EPL is in place until March 2028. For the tax to be halted before then, average oil and gas prices must fall to, or below, $71.40 per barrel and £0.54 per therm respectively for two consecutive quarters.

Harbour reported first half revenue and other income of about £1.6 billion, down from £2.1bn a year ago. This year’s weaker figure was due to lower oil production and commodity prices, especially for UK natural gas.

Natural decline drives lower output

Pre-tax profits for the latest period came in at £337.5 million, compared with £1.17bn last time.

Production for H1 2023 averaged 196,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, down from 211,000boe in the first half of 2022.

The fall in output reflects natural decline, offset by contributions from new wells in the UK North Sea. Drilling delays and deferrals for partner-operated assets, primarily on the Beryl oilfield, 215 miles north-east of Aberdeen, are expected to further reduce output to 185,000-195,000boe this year.

Jasmine platform
Jasmine (67% owned) is among Harbour’s operated assets in the central North Sea. Image: Harbour Energy

Harbour has oil and gas interests in the UK, Norway, Indonesia, Vietman and Mexico.

It also has a growing renewable energy portfolio, including stakes in the Viking and Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects awarded “track 2” status by the UK Government, an important milestone towards potential final investment decisions.

Acorn, focused on St Fergus gas terminal, near Peterhead, is a joint venture between Harbour (30%), Storegga (30%), Shell UK (30%) and North Sea Midstream Partners (10%).

Viking, on Humberside, ranks as one of the largest planned CCS projects in the world.

We remain focused on maximising the value of our UK oil and gas portfolio.”

Linda Cook, chief executive, Harbour Energy

Harbour hailed its two UK CCS projects as having “the potential to deliver a long-term, stable income stream”.

The company said it started the second half of the year in a strong position, supported by a cash generative asset base, robust balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation and “a prudent approach to risk management”.

Summing up the first half and looking ahead, chief executive Linda Cook said: “We remain focused on maximising the value of our UK oil and gas portfolio. We have also progressed our strategic investment opportunities outside of UK oil and gas – in Indonesia, in Mexico and in CCS. These have the potential to materially increase our reserve life, support shareholder returns and diversify our company over time.”

What is the latest payout to Harbour Energy’s shareholders worth?

Shareholders will get an interim dividend worth just over 9.4p per share. A similar payout in May was worth about £78, in total. The company’s board has also approved a share buyback scheme, worth about £157m.

