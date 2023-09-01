Why I’ve taken over one of the oldest cafes in Inverness

Charlie’s Cafe has been an integral part of Inverness city centre for over 70 years.

The business, which was opened in 1952, was taken over earlier this year by local businessman Chris Corbett.

The building, located on Margaret Street near Inverness bus station, was built in 2004 following the demolition of the old building by then-owner Martin Pieraccini.

Chris is the first owner outside of the Pieracinni family and hopes to carry on the legacy left behind.

Implementing new ideas at Charlie’s Cafe

New ideas and menu items are a key importance for keeping things fresh and positive at Charlie’s Cafe according to Chris.

He said: “I worked here for almost two years beforehand.

“Martin (the previous owner) and I had a mutual friend who suggested I run the business for him whilst he looked to sell.

“He agreed to keep the business for me if I wanted it. I’ve always wanted to be my own boss and get my own ideas across.

“I want to slowly introduce more ideas without actually taking anything away from the place and the regulars.

“It’s been a very successful business over the years so a lot will stay the same.

“There will be baby steps but so far ideas have gone down well. Increasing the menu to offer more vegan and vegetarian offers is something we’re looking into.”

The cafe runs a halfway to Christmas dinner in the summer and after seeing success is keen to implement more cheerful ideas.

Chris added: “It went down amazingly. It was an idea to try and help cheer people up after the costs of last year.

“We ended up with four people every day we did the Christmas dinners who would be at the doors before we opened.”

Incredible response to new owner

Chris has said he can’t find the words to describe how grateful he is for the support he’s received since taking over.

He said: “I don’t know a superlative big enough to describe my appreciation for the regulars.

“They’ve continued to support the cafe since I’ve been at the helm and that’s key.

“Without them you wouldn’t get through the quieter months, so making sure they’re happy is a big part of what we do.

“The Charlie’s team and customers is like a second family and I would never want that to change.”

This year Chris said the tour buses being moved away from the Inverness bus station has meant less business from tourists.

Charlie’s café first opened after Charlie Pieraccini won the concession to run an establishment by the new Inverness bus station.

Chris, who was previously a bartender in France, is keen to keep the cafe a place for everyone.

He added: “It doesn’t matter if you walk through the door with £1 or £100 in your pocket, you’ll always be welcomed in.

“We have to make sure it stays that way and keep the quality the best it can be.”