Why I’ve taken over one of the oldest cafes in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Why I’ve taken over one of the oldest cafes in Inverness

Chris Corbett says he is keen to grow the popular business without losing its original roots.

By Alex Banks
Chris Corbett has said he wants to mix tradition with new the Inverness cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Chris Corbett has said he wants to mix tradition with new the Inverness cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Charlie’s Cafe has been an integral part of Inverness city centre for over 70 years.

The business, which was opened in 1952, was taken over earlier this year by local businessman Chris Corbett.

The building, located on Margaret Street near Inverness bus station, was built in 2004 following the demolition of the old building by then-owner Martin Pieraccini.

Chris is the first owner outside of the Pieracinni family and hopes to carry on the legacy left behind.

Implementing new ideas at Charlie’s Cafe

New ideas and menu items are a key importance for keeping things fresh and positive at Charlie’s Cafe according to Chris.

He said:  “I worked here for almost two years beforehand.

“Martin (the previous owner) and I had a mutual friend who suggested I run the business for him whilst he looked to sell.

“He agreed to keep the business for me if I wanted it. I’ve always wanted to be my own boss and get my own ideas across.

Chris Corbett outside of the cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I want to slowly introduce more ideas without actually taking anything away from the place and the regulars.

“It’s been a very successful business over the years so a lot will stay the same.

“There will be baby steps but so far ideas have gone down well. Increasing the menu to offer more vegan and vegetarian offers is something we’re looking into.”

The cafe runs a halfway to Christmas dinner in the summer and after seeing success is keen to implement more cheerful ideas.

Chris added: “It went down amazingly. It was an idea to try and help cheer people up after the costs of last year.

“We ended up with four people every day we did the Christmas dinners who would be at the doors before we opened.”

Incredible response to new owner

Chris has said he can’t find the words to describe how grateful he is for the support he’s received since taking over.

He said: “I don’t know a superlative big enough to describe my appreciation for the regulars.

“They’ve continued to support the cafe since I’ve been at the helm and that’s key.

“Without them you wouldn’t get through the quieter months, so making sure they’re happy is a big part of what we do.

“The Charlie’s team and customers is like a second family and I would never want that to change.”

The half way to Christmas dinner at Charlie’s Cafe. Image: Sandy McCook.

This year Chris said the tour buses being moved away from the Inverness bus station has meant less business from tourists.

Charlie’s café first opened after Charlie Pieraccini won the concession to run an establishment by the new Inverness bus station.

Chris, who was previously a bartender in France, is keen to keep the cafe a place for everyone.

He added: “It doesn’t matter if you walk through the door with £1 or £100 in your pocket, you’ll always be welcomed in.

“We have to make sure it stays that way and keep the quality the best it can be.”

More from Business

The retail group has set a target of £35 million in cost savings (PA)
Superdry reports deepening losses after ‘exceptionally challenging’ year
Flockmasters and sheep producers from all over the UK will flock to the industry leading event.
Kelso Ram Sales: More than 4,200 rams destined for the rings
Lurg Hottie ET from Alan Miller.
Lurg Hottie tops Beltex Beauties at 12,000gns
A yearling filly named Collessie Aurora from the Black family stood overall champion. Picture by Amanda Stewart.
Collessie wins Aberdeen Clydesdale Show
Buying from the same trusted farm is encouraged.
NSA's bid to reduce sheep disease risk
The manufacturing sector continued to shrink in August, new data shows (Alamy/PA)
UK manufacturing sector shrinking at fastest pace since lockdown, data suggests
A bid to buy the entirety of the business fell through on Thursday (James Manning/PA)
HMV owner finalising deal to save majority of Wilko stores
Rail passengers face fresh travel chaos on Friday because of another strike by drivers in the long-running dispute over pay (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Train drivers’ strike severely affects services
Direct Line admitted to an ‘error’ in implementing the financial watchdog’s new pricing rules (Alamy/PA)
Direct Line to pay out £30m to overcharged home and car insurance customers
August saw a further softening in the annual rate of UK house price growth to minus 5.3%, from minus 3.8% in July, marking the weakest rate since July 2009, according to Nationwide Building Society (PA)
House prices fell in August at sharpest annual rate since 2009, says Nationwide

Conversation