Summer isn’t over! Temperatures to rise above 20C in the north and north-east this weekend

The north and north-east are expected to enjoy a final weekend of warm weather as the summer draws to a close.

The Met Office has reported summer 2023 as the eighth warmest on record and the latest forecasts suggest this trend will continue into September.

Most people across Grampian, the Highlands and islands should expect a sunny few days with high temperatures.

This weekend forecast to be the “driest and warmest” many will have experienced in weeks.

According to the Met Office, Hurricane Franklin on the opposite side of the Atlantic is pushing high pressure towards the UK which will result in heatwave conditions across several locations.

A taste of summer for the first #weekend of meteorological #Autumn pic.twitter.com/9IY8GPiCb6 — Met Office (@metoffice) September 1, 2023

Where are the warmest spots?

Here is a list of the top temperatures in some of the locations across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands this weekend:

Aberdeen – 21C

Stonehaven – 21C

Braemar – 19C

Aboyne – 22C

Peterhead – 21C

Elgin – 21C

Lossiemouth – 22C

Nairn – 20C

Inverness – 21C

Fort William – 19C

Ullapool – 19C

Aviemore – 22C

Thurso – 20C

Stornoway – 17C

Kirkwall- 18C

Lerwick – 16C

Saturday will have a cloudy start in most areas before brightening up throughout the day with “warm sunshine”.

Those planning to attend Braemar Gathering tomorrow should make sure they bring their sun cream as temperatures are expected to hit near 20C in the afternoon.

The heat is forecast to remain into Sunday which will be “dry and settled” for most with the odd spell of cloud and rain in the north of Scotland.

While the islands will be slightly cooler peaking in the high teens, some spots in Aberdeenshire will remain above 20C into next week – with Aboyne due to hit 23C.