New report warns £100 billion of North Sea energy projects at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New report warns £100 billion of North Sea energy projects at risk

Offshore Energies UK says the right policy support and a stable and globally competitive tax regime are vital.

By Allister Thomas
Drilling rigs stacked up in the Cromarty Firth.
Drilling rigs stacked up in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

North Sea energy projects worth around £100 billion need unlocking to safeguard energy security and get the UK to net-zero by 2050, a new report says.

According to trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), around half of a potential £200bn total energy spend between now and 2030 – split between oil and gas, carbon cature and storage (CCS), hydrogen and offshore wind – needs “renewed certainty” to be signed off.

Policy support, a stable and competitive tax regime and improved planning timelines are “critical”, the group says.

Is UK in the slow lane on energy policy?

Securing private capital is key to meeting the country’s future energy needs.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has estimated around £1.4 trillion is needed to get to net-zero, including £1trn from private sources.

While the UK has grappled with policies like the windfall tax on oil and gas producers, and other issues like grid connection for offshore wind, the US umveiled its Inflation Reduction Act package for green investment more than a year ago.

Launching OEUK’s Economic Report 2023, chief executive David Whitehouse said: “The UK mustn’t just become a good place to do energy business, it must become irresistible.

OEUK investment
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse.

“Our Economic Report shows that as the global race for energy investment accelerates, the UK must compete by making the most of its diverse homegrown industry, from oil and gas to offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture.”

“Globally, this is the lesson other countries have learnt. We must not get left behind.”

As well as stability for oil and gas, the report highlights the importance of key enablers like grid connection and port infrastructure for technologies including offshore wind.

Oil platform on the ocean
Image: RelyOn Nutec

More than 180 fields which produced 45% of UK output last year are due to shut this decade.

Oil production in the first half of 2023 hit its lowest since records began in 1995. Gas was the second-lowest on record.

Two fields are expected to be sanctioned this year, while 20 others will be shut down.

OEUK policy manager Ross Dornan said: “I think we should be concerned about these trends.

“They’ll leave us more exposed to imports, and they’re really harming the economic contribution of our industry in the future.”

North Sea windfall tax
Ross Dornan, of OEUK.

OEUK says up to £80bn of potential offshore wind investment between now and 2030 requires nearly £30bn of private investment.

A possible spend of up to £20bn is projected for CCS and hydrogen, and there’s £35bn of  potential oil and gas capital investment over the next 10 years.

,About half pf the latter figure is for projects on existing fields and half on new fields.

Scottish Energy Minister Gillian Martin.
Gillian Martin MSP. Image: All-Energy

Energy Minister Gillian Martin said: “OEUK’s Economic Report 2023 underlines the vital importance of our energy sector. As Scotland transitions to a net-zero economy, we must simultaneously focus on meeting our energy security needs, reducing emissions and, critically, ensuring a just transition for our oil and gas workforce as North Sea resources decline.

“The Scottish Government is wholly focused on unleashing the economic and energy potential of Scotland’s renewables sector, while investing £500 million in a Just Transition fund for Aberdeen and the north-east to ensure that we fully capitalise on the enormous benefits our energy transition offers.”

More from Business

Barratt said that the number of homes it built slowed in the first six months of the year (Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA)
Builder Barratt reduced workforce by hundreds after Liz Truss’s premiership
Retailer WH Smith has cheered the ongoing rebound in travel worldwide for helping full-year sales jump higher thanks to a boom in trading at its shops in airports and rail stations (PA)
WH Smith sales surge as more people travel
Blue Horizon 250 will be a "significant step up" from this Blue X wave energy converter.
Mocean wins £3.2 million European funding for Orkney wave machine
Working-age households are set for a year of income stagnation in the run-up to the next general election, a think tank has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Run-up to general election marked by income stagnation, says think tank
More than half of people spend more than they earn for at least one month of the year, according to TopCashback (Joe Giddens/PA)
One in 10 ‘spending beyond their means for at least seven months of the…
The Advertising Standards Authority has banned an ad for vegan charity Viva! featuring a woman eating raw offal and blood from a corner-style yoghurt for being likely to cause serious and widespread offence (Alamy/PA)
Ad for vegan charity Viva! banned over ‘Killer Yoghurt’ offal and blood images
Britain will narrowly avoid a recession this year but people and businesses will still feel the pain, the BCC has said (John Walton/PA)
Meagre UK economic growth to ‘feel a lot’ like recession for Britons, BCC says
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was among a group of Tories who pressed ministers to avoid putting ‘undue burdens’ on people while reforming the energy sector (James Manning/PA)
Tory MPs warn pursuit of ‘cultish’ eco-policies could see customers paying more
Pipers mark the return of SPE Offshore Europe to Aberdeen.
Offshore Europe: Aberdeen's top brass champion oil and gas on opening day
People enjoy the hot weather with a view of the city of London skyline. London stocks finished higher on Tuesday (Lucy North/PA)
European markets slip after weaker service sector data

Conversation