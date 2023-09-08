Iconic Bon Accord soft drinks on sale at Aberdeen supermarkets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Iconic Bon Accord soft drinks on sale at Aberdeen supermarkets

The 120-year-old name is well and truly back and reaching more parts of Scotland.

By Keith Findlay
Nathan Burrough and Karen Knowles of Bon Accord Soft Drinks.
Nathan Burrough and Karen Knowles of Bon Accord Soft Drinks. Image: Four Media Group

Nostalgic north-east shoppers have more options to get their fix of iconic Bon Accord soft drinks, thanks to a new supply deal with Sainbury’s.

The 120-year-old brand has been relaunched and refreshed by Karen Knowles, the great-great granddaughter of its Robb family founders, and business partner Nathan Burrough.

Instead of the sugary, neon-coloured  drinks of the past, Bon Accord’s 21st Century descendents are flavoured with natural sweeteners and real fruit juices to tempt the  tastebuds of more health-conscious consumers.

They are also fully compliant with modern-day reules governing the fat, salt and sugar content of soft drinks.

Delivering fizzy pop to homes across the land

Although the business is now based in Edinburgh, its roots are firmly in the north-east.

The brand was born in Arbroath in 1903 and went on to become one of Scotland’s leading soft drink manufacters. It had depots in Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh, starting points for a fleet of trucks carrying crates of clanking glass bottles of fizzzy pop for home deliveries throughout Scotland.

Empties were also collected in a recycling initiative way ahead of its time.

But, due to the growth of supermarkets and the switch to plastic packaging, the company closed in 2000.

Famous old name was revived by fourth generation family member in 2016

Ms Knowles worked in the food industry for 10 years before coming up with the idea to reinvent the family business.

She and Mr Burrough launched their firm, Bon Accord Soft Drinks, in 2016.

Their 100% naturally sweetened range is now available, in 750ml bottles, at major Sainbury’s stores across Scotland.

Shoppers in Aberdeen can get their Bon Accord fix at the grocery giant’s supermarkets on Berryden Road and Garthdee. The “sharing” range includes rhubarb soda, cloudy lemonade, and ginger beer varieties.

A bottle of Bon Accord.
Bon Accord drinks are avaliable at some branches of Sainsbiry’s. Image: Four Media Group

Ms Knowles, the soft drink producer’s managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Sainsbury’s and are over the moon to announce that our 100% naturally sweetened drinks will be available to even more people across Scotland, thanks to this partnership.

“Our emphasis on natural ingredients and environmentally conscious packaging makes us stand out in the soft drinks space, and we can’t wait for more people to try our refreshing and better-for-you drinks.”

A bottle of Bon Accord.
Image: Four Media Group

She added: “We’ve recently revamped our recipes, meaning Bon Accord drinks are now high-fat, salt and sugar compliant. Our customers asked and we listened. Our iconic soft drinks just got so much better with the already naturally sweetened drinks now having an even lower sugar content.

“Our new range of naturally sweetened soft drinks is perfect for anyone looking for a healthier take on a classic drink.”

Branches of Sainsbury’s in Nairn, Dundee, Kirkcaldy, Leven and central belt locations are stocking Bon Accord too. The drinks are also available at some Co-op and Morrisons supermarkets in Scotland, as well as online.

More from Business

Costa Coffee has recalled four products in relation to concerns over ‘small stones’ (Costa Coffee/PA)
Costa Coffee recalls sandwiches and wraps amid fears they contain ‘small stones’
Wind turbine blades waiting to be installed as the offshore renewables industry was dealt a blow on Friday (PA)
Why was there no new offshore wind in this year’s renewables auction?
The chairman of Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) has announced plans to step down (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chairman of Wagamama owner to step down after months of activist pressure
It is the biggest drop since records began, according to the study (PA)
Big fall in planning permission for new homes in England, study suggests
Berkeley Group has reported a slump of more than a third in home reservations (Alamy/PA)
High-end housebuilder Berkeley sees home reservations fall by a third
A doctor examining radiography of a ribcage (Alamy/PA)
Radiographers to walk out across England in action over pay
The competition regulator has provisionally found that some errors were made in a decision on how much Heathrow Airport can charge airlines (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Competition regulator proposes Heathrow charges are reconsidered
Offshore wind is a key part of the UK’s decarbonisation plans (Ben Birchall/PA)
Lack of offshore wind in key auction deals blow to Government’s green promises
A sketch of Alan Beattie Herriot's proposed Aberdeen divers memorial and, right, the Robert the Bruce statue he sculpted for the city.
Aberdeen memorial for North Sea divers proposed
The announcement was being made on the Celebrity Apex (Alamy/PA)
Co Down firm to announce £120m of new work to fit out cruise ships