With a fair few well-kent faces, it’s time for you to name Scots language heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

With a fair few well-kent faces, it’s time for you to name Scots language heroes

Evening Express columnist Moreen Simpson is in the running for an award.

By Michelle Henderson
Winners of the Scots Language Awards will be announced next week. Image: Hands Up For Trad.
Winners of the Scots Language Awards will be announced next week. Image: Hands Up For Trad.

Voting for the 2023 Scots Language Awards is drawing to a close with only two more days to vote for language heroes.

With more than 60 nominees from across Scotland in the running across 12 categories at the annual awards ceremony, it may pose a difficult choice.

Voting for this year’s competition – organised by Hands Up for Trad – is set to close this Sunday., with winners announced at the Scots Language Awards be announced next Saturday.

Organiser Simon Thoumire said: “We ur delichtit tae let ye ken the number o nominees fir the Scots Leid Awards submitit ower aa the sindrie categories haes bin jist grand.

“An its bin wunnerfu tae lairn aboot aa the fowk, some names we already kent, ithers new tae us, ettlin tae mak shuir oor braw Scots leid steys in guid hert.

Leading nominees across the Highlands and Grampian

Monymusk Primary School in Aberdeenshire is among this year’s competitors in recognition of their newly published Doric book “Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk.”

Pupils are in the running for the title of bairns book of the year, as Jane Veitch competes for the title of Scots teacher of the year.

Meanwhile, schools including Monymust Primary School in Inverurie, Losiemouth High School, Millburn Academy in Inverness and St Machar Academy in Aberdeen are competing for Scots school of the year.

Monymusk School's P1-3 class with copies of their published book. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Monymusk School’s P1-3 class with copies of their published book. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Aberdeen authors Moreen Simpson, who is a columnist for the P&J, and Rona Munro have also been nominated under the category for Scots writer of the year.

The awards, which were first started in 2019, celebrate the importance of Scots language within arts and culture but also within daily life, education, and business.

Renfrewshire’s provost, Lorraine Cameron, said: “The Scots Language Awards are a fantastic celebration of Scots heritage and culture and I’m looking forward to welcoming the event to Johnstone Town Hall in September.

“It’s especially exciting to see some of our local performers and schools listed among the nominees. This shows how much interest in our Scots heritage has grown and by hosting events like this and celebrating Scots culture that interest will surely grow.”

Votes can be cast on the Hands up For Trad website.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nathan Burrough and Karen Knowles of Bon Accord Soft Drinks.
Iconic Bon Accord soft drinks on sale at Aberdeen supermarkets
The famous white stag of Mormond Hill now, in September 2023, after being restored. And, on the right, as it was in 2015. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Enormous white stag landmark near Fraserburgh re-emerges thanks to volunteers
North and north-east residents can expect a weekend of sunshine.
Temperatures set to rise up to 27C in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
An artist impression of the proposed Macduff Aldi store. Image: Aldi
Long-awaited Macduff Aldi store to be approved again within days
An augmented reality version of Union Street.
Granite City Go: Augmented reality scheme aims to revitalise Union Street fortunes
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Stein is a hit and run driver Picture shows; Carla Stein. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Callous Aberdeen hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with life-changing injuries
Network Rail fined £6.7 million for failings that caused Stonehaven rail crash
A sketch of Alan Beattie Herriot's proposed Aberdeen divers memorial and, right, the Robert the Bruce statue he sculpted for the city.
Aberdeen memorial for North Sea divers proposed
The Royal Family at the gates of Balmoral After The Queen's passing. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Flowers showed Deeside and nation's love for the Queen after her death
1955: The Queen serves members of the public at Crathie Kirk sale. Image: DC Thomson
55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II's candid moments from our archives