With a fair few well-kent faces, it’s time for you to name Scots language heroes

Voting for the 2023 Scots Language Awards is drawing to a close with only two more days to vote for language heroes.

With more than 60 nominees from across Scotland in the running across 12 categories at the annual awards ceremony, it may pose a difficult choice.

Voting for this year’s competition – organised by Hands Up for Trad – is set to close this Sunday., with winners announced at the Scots Language Awards be announced next Saturday.

Organiser Simon Thoumire said: “We ur delichtit tae let ye ken the number o nominees fir the Scots Leid Awards submitit ower aa the sindrie categories haes bin jist grand.

“An its bin wunnerfu tae lairn aboot aa the fowk, some names we already kent, ithers new tae us, ettlin tae mak shuir oor braw Scots leid steys in guid hert.

Leading nominees across the Highlands and Grampian

Monymusk Primary School in Aberdeenshire is among this year’s competitors in recognition of their newly published Doric book “Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk.”

Pupils are in the running for the title of bairns book of the year, as Jane Veitch competes for the title of Scots teacher of the year.

Meanwhile, schools including Monymust Primary School in Inverurie, Losiemouth High School, Millburn Academy in Inverness and St Machar Academy in Aberdeen are competing for Scots school of the year.

Aberdeen authors Moreen Simpson, who is a columnist for the P&J, and Rona Munro have also been nominated under the category for Scots writer of the year.

The awards, which were first started in 2019, celebrate the importance of Scots language within arts and culture but also within daily life, education, and business.

Renfrewshire’s provost, Lorraine Cameron, said: “The Scots Language Awards are a fantastic celebration of Scots heritage and culture and I’m looking forward to welcoming the event to Johnstone Town Hall in September.

“It’s especially exciting to see some of our local performers and schools listed among the nominees. This shows how much interest in our Scots heritage has grown and by hosting events like this and celebrating Scots culture that interest will surely grow.”

Votes can be cast on the Hands up For Trad website.