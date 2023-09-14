New ladies clothing store with plus sizes to open in Inverurie

A new ladies clothing and accessories store is to open in Inverurie next month.

B’ Chic, owned by Gail Frost, is to stock clothing from sizes eight to 26.

The 57-year-old, who also works full-time as a buyer for a food company, has invested £20,000 in her new venture.

Gail believes there’s a gap in the market for a shop like B’ Chic, especially plus size clothing.

She said: “I’ve had a great response from people walking back and forth asking what’s happening.

“Everyone without fail have said it’s amazing because we need something like this in Inverurie.

“A lot of people have said we need clothes for bigger girls and have had quite a few messages from people asking what size I’ll go up to.

“I’m going to make sure I’ve got a wide range of sizes and stock.”

B’ Chic brings new style for Inverurie

Gail, grandma to nearly two-week-old Ava, was inspired to open the shop after visiting a similar store near Dublin.

She said: “I go over to Ireland quite a lot to see a friend and there’s a shop there called Blondelles.

“Every time I’m over it’s a lovely shop with lovely clothes and I thought it would be good in Inverurie.

“When I was over at the beginning of the year I spoke to the lady who owns it and asked for her supplier details.

“That’s how it all started and I then started looking for a shop.”

Gail, who is married to Gary, 63, is going to continue working in her full-time job and work Saturdays in the shop.

It will be managed by her best friend of 40 years Shirley Watson who she met while working at Grampian Country Chickens in Aberdeen. She also plans on hiring two part-time members of staff.

New challenge

The shop will stock a range of different fashion clothing labels along with bags, shoes and belts.

Although it’s a new challenge for both Gail and Shirley it’s one she is looking forward to.

She said: “This isn’t my job. I’m not in fashion. I’m a buyer for a food company so it’s all new to me.

“I don’t know how this is going to go. I’ve got no idea.

“People will need to bear with us because we will make mistakes along the way.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. Now the stock has started coming it’s getting exciting.”

B’ Chic, based in Burnside Court, will open on October 6 with Monday to Saturday business hours still to be confirmed.