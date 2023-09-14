New ladies clothing store with plus sizes to open in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New ladies clothing store with plus sizes to open in Inverurie

"A lot of people have said we need clothes for bigger girls," says the town's newest shop owner.

By Kelly Wilson
Shirley Thomson and Gail Frost at the new store. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A new ladies clothing and accessories store is to open in Inverurie next month.

B’ Chic, owned by Gail Frost, is to stock clothing from sizes eight to 26.

The 57-year-old, who also works full-time as a buyer for a food company, has invested £20,000 in her new venture.

Gail believes there’s a gap in the market for a shop like B’ Chic, especially plus size clothing.

She said: “I’ve had a great response from people walking back and forth asking what’s happening.

“Everyone without fail have said it’s amazing because we need something like this in Inverurie.

“A lot of people have said we need clothes for bigger girls and have had quite a few messages from people asking what size I’ll go up to.

“I’m going to make sure I’ve got a wide range of sizes and stock.”

B’ Chic brings new style for Inverurie

Gail, grandma to nearly two-week-old Ava, was inspired to open the shop after visiting a similar store near Dublin.

She said: “I go over to Ireland quite a lot to see a friend and there’s a shop there called Blondelles.

B’ Chic will open in Inverurie’s Burnside Court next month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Every time I’m over it’s a lovely shop with lovely clothes and I thought it would be good in Inverurie.

“When I was over at the beginning of the year I spoke to the lady who owns it and asked for her supplier details.

“That’s how it all started and I then started looking for a shop.”

Gail, who is married to Gary, 63, is going to continue working in her full-time job and work Saturdays in the shop.

It will be managed by her best friend of 40 years Shirley Watson who she met while working at Grampian Country Chickens in Aberdeen. She also plans on hiring two part-time members of staff.

New challenge

The shop will stock a range of different fashion clothing labels along with bags, shoes and belts.

Although it’s a new challenge for both Gail and Shirley it’s one she is looking forward to.

She said: “This isn’t my job. I’m not in fashion. I’m a buyer for a food company so it’s all new to me.

“I don’t know how this is going to go. I’ve got no idea.

A selection of ladies clothing will be available. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“People will need to bear with us because we will make mistakes along the way.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. Now the stock has started coming it’s getting exciting.”

B’ Chic, based in Burnside Court, will open on October 6 with Monday to Saturday business hours still to be confirmed.

