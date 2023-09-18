Highland artist Karen Price is living the dream in Drumnadrochit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highland artist Karen Price is living the dream in Drumnadrochit

An Inverness shop sign inspired her to take the plunge into business ownership

Karen Price, outside her Drum Farm Gallery Gift Shop in Drumnadrochit.
Karen Price, outside her Drum Farm Gallery Gift Shop in Drumnadrochit. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Karen Price, artist and owner of Drum Farm Gallery Gift Shop in Drumnadrochit.

How and why did you start in business?

Art was always my favourite subject at school in Nairn. I then studied it at Inverness College, intending to go on to art college and become an art teacher. But my plans changed and I joined the workforce straight away.

When my two sons, Jono and Cami, came along I became a childminder, progressing to a nursery setting and then on to pupil support in local primary schools. Art projects featured prominently.

K Price Art came about when the boys got a bit older. I began with pencil portraits of friends and moved on to painting in acrylics, especially of Highland cows, before ending up needle felting. I was hooked immediately and I’ve developed my style over the years.

I’m very lucky to make a living out of my art, my main subjects still being Highland cows, scenery and croft houses – all things that I see daily. And while my pictures are all made entirely of fibres, at first sight they appear to be painted. People are intrigued.

How did you get to where you are today?

I have grown the business steadily over 10 years, always being careful to not overstretch myself. I started by selling my art at local craft fairs, while working full-time in a local school. Gradually, I gave more time to it and became a fully self-employed artist around six years ago.

I opened a studio in the garden for customers to visit and after having my work printed onto coasters and bags my business really began to grow. I now supply retail outlets throughout Scotland, Germany and the US with my home and giftware range.

In spring 2022 I opened a small shop in Drumnadrochit, which allowed me to share my art with folk from all over the world. This gave me confidence to expand when larger premises became available.

I’m now living my dream at Drum Farm Gallery Gift Shop, in a converted barn in Drumnadrochit – a truly inspirational place to work. I sell my K Price Art at the front of the shop, and provide a gallery and store area at the rear for local artists and makers to sell their wares. It works for everyone.

Karen in her gallery and shop.
Karen in her gallery and shop. Image: Federation of Small Businesses.

Who helped you?

My family are my biggest supporters and I couldn’t do what I do without them. My husband has always believed in me and he does everything he can to support my career.

Meanwhile, my father is always there to lend a hand, and mum has been a stalwart throughout – she now helps on the shop floor so that I can get on with the paperwork.

Membership of the Federation of Small Businesses has given me access to its free legal advice line and other services, and I recommend these to everyone.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

When I was considering going full time as an artist, I spotted a sign in an Inverness shop which read “take the risk or lose the chance”.  It was just the sign I needed.

What is your biggest mistake?

No mistakes, just learning curves – of which there have been a few.

What is your greatest achievement?

Opening the gallery. I would never in a million years have imagined I would one day run my own art gallery and support local artists and makers. It makes me so chuffed to hear people’s comments – “this is the nicest shop I’ve ever been in” must be the best.

Karen Price.
Karen outside her premises in Drumnadrochit. Image: Federation of Small Businesses Date; Unknown

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

Government could assist with utility bill prices. Soaring electricity bills and increasing printed product costs make the future a bit daunting, but I’m determined to make it work. I will be hosting workshops and classes during the winter to help cover my costs.

What do you still hope to achieve?

It’s early days, but I’m constantly thinking how best to make the visitor experience even better, becoming the go-to destination for great quality local art and crafts. I also want to expand my K Price Art range, and supply more retail outlets in the UK and abroad.

What do you do to relax?

Walking my elderly collie, Lucy, clears my mind, and helps me think and plan. Lucy’s the gallery dog – she loves meeting everyone in the shop.

Karen Price. Image: Federation of Small Businesses

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I listen to murder mysteries on audio books and am binge watching The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies (BBC).

What do you waste your money on?

Eating out and the occasional facial.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Over breakfast I catch up on new orders, answer emails and list my priorities for the day.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

My Citroen Berlingo van is ideal for my business – if only it had a heated steering wheel and seats.

More from our series

More from Business

Liam Kerr, Carbon Financial Partners.
Your Money: Aberdeen expert says cash’s rein as king may be short-lived
Campaigners want an inquiry into the number of wind farms planned for Skye
New calls for inquiry into planned Skye windfarms and power line
Fishing boat near offshore wind farm.
Minister responds to fishers' anguish over North Sea wind farms
The P&J 275 Charity Gala has been launched as part of The Press and Journal's anniversary celebration.
P&J 275 Charity Gala to raise funds for inspiring north and north-east charities
Rightmove said house prices are still on track to meet its prediction of a 2% fall over the year as a whole (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Proportion of homes for sale with prices slashed ‘highest in over a decade’
Around a third of people with savings hold most of this money in a current account, the Building Societies Association said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Third of savers ‘keep most of their cash in a current account’
The overall number of pubs in England and Wales, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell to 39,404 at the end of June 2023 (Alamy/PA)
Number of pubs shutting for good across England and Wales jumps 50%
Permission granted for roof changes to Lossie Community Hub.
New roof for new Lossie Community Hub, more Elgin homes and refusal of Rothes…
Clayholes near Carnoustie is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald.
Farmland in the 'Golden Mile' up for sale
Bob and Kay Adam, from Newhouse of Glamis, have expanded into egg production working with Lidl as part of a five-year contract.
Forfar farming family builds hen unit on back of Lidl incentive

Conversation