Highland artist Karen Price is living the dream in Drumnadrochit

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Karen Price, artist and owner of Drum Farm Gallery Gift Shop in Drumnadrochit.

How and why did you start in business?

Art was always my favourite subject at school in Nairn. I then studied it at Inverness College, intending to go on to art college and become an art teacher. But my plans changed and I joined the workforce straight away.

When my two sons, Jono and Cami, came along I became a childminder, progressing to a nursery setting and then on to pupil support in local primary schools. Art projects featured prominently.

K Price Art came about when the boys got a bit older. I began with pencil portraits of friends and moved on to painting in acrylics, especially of Highland cows, before ending up needle felting. I was hooked immediately and I’ve developed my style over the years.

I’m very lucky to make a living out of my art, my main subjects still being Highland cows, scenery and croft houses – all things that I see daily. And while my pictures are all made entirely of fibres, at first sight they appear to be painted. People are intrigued.

How did you get to where you are today?

I have grown the business steadily over 10 years, always being careful to not overstretch myself. I started by selling my art at local craft fairs, while working full-time in a local school. Gradually, I gave more time to it and became a fully self-employed artist around six years ago.

I opened a studio in the garden for customers to visit and after having my work printed onto coasters and bags my business really began to grow. I now supply retail outlets throughout Scotland, Germany and the US with my home and giftware range.

In spring 2022 I opened a small shop in Drumnadrochit, which allowed me to share my art with folk from all over the world. This gave me confidence to expand when larger premises became available.

I’m now living my dream at Drum Farm Gallery Gift Shop, in a converted barn in Drumnadrochit – a truly inspirational place to work. I sell my K Price Art at the front of the shop, and provide a gallery and store area at the rear for local artists and makers to sell their wares. It works for everyone.

Who helped you?

My family are my biggest supporters and I couldn’t do what I do without them. My husband has always believed in me and he does everything he can to support my career.

Meanwhile, my father is always there to lend a hand, and mum has been a stalwart throughout – she now helps on the shop floor so that I can get on with the paperwork.

Membership of the Federation of Small Businesses has given me access to its free legal advice line and other services, and I recommend these to everyone.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

When I was considering going full time as an artist, I spotted a sign in an Inverness shop which read “take the risk or lose the chance”. It was just the sign I needed.

What is your biggest mistake?

No mistakes, just learning curves – of which there have been a few.

What is your greatest achievement?

Opening the gallery. I would never in a million years have imagined I would one day run my own art gallery and support local artists and makers. It makes me so chuffed to hear people’s comments – “this is the nicest shop I’ve ever been in” must be the best.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

Government could assist with utility bill prices. Soaring electricity bills and increasing printed product costs make the future a bit daunting, but I’m determined to make it work. I will be hosting workshops and classes during the winter to help cover my costs.

What do you still hope to achieve?

It’s early days, but I’m constantly thinking how best to make the visitor experience even better, becoming the go-to destination for great quality local art and crafts. I also want to expand my K Price Art range, and supply more retail outlets in the UK and abroad.

What do you do to relax?

Walking my elderly collie, Lucy, clears my mind, and helps me think and plan. Lucy’s the gallery dog – she loves meeting everyone in the shop.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I listen to murder mysteries on audio books and am binge watching The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies (BBC).

What do you waste your money on?

Eating out and the occasional facial.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Over breakfast I catch up on new orders, answer emails and list my priorities for the day.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

My Citroen Berlingo van is ideal for my business – if only it had a heated steering wheel and seats.