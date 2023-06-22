Owner of Nessieland on Loch Ness ‘out of pocket’ as coaches flout parking rules in Drumnadrochit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner of Nessieland on Loch Ness ‘out of pocket’ as coaches flout parking rules in Drumnadrochit

Owner says buses parking illegally in town centre - taking business away from him

By Louise Glen
CR0043571 Louise Glen Donald Skinner of Nessieland and the Loch Ness Lodge hotel, Drumnadrochit who has complaints over bus parking. 21st June '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CR0043571 Louise Glen Donald Skinner of Nessieland and the Loch Ness Lodge hotel, Drumnadrochit who has complaints over bus parking. 21st June '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The owner of Nessieland on Loch Ness claims he is missing out on business as coach drivers are refusing to pull into his car park.

Donald Skinner, who has owned and run Nessieland for 40 years, says he is “jumping up and down in anger” at coach drivers who pre-book customers but then don’t bring them to the door.

He claims that instead of day trip coaches pulling into Nessieland, they are parking illegally in the village centre car park in Drumnadrochit.

He says that on a weekly basis, customers – some of whom are elderly or frail – are then put off by the walk up the steep hill to the attraction, leaving him out of pocket and over-staffed.

Donald Skinner at the door of the Nessieland attraction. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

There is a 30-coach berth at Nessieland, but Mr Skinner claims coaches are ignoring the “mini bus only” sign at Drumnadrochit and pulling in there instead.

Visitors to Nessieland are being dropped at a Loch Ness car park

Mr Skinner said he has written to the local council about the illegal parking in the village centre- but to date he has still to have a reply.

Nessieland is a key visitor site in the Loch Ness village.

He said: “At least once a week we put the buns on, and have the coffee ready for a coach party and they do not appear.

“Instead the coach drivers are refusing to come up here, and instead they are parking in the village.

“They say they find parking at Nessieland is difficult, and they are passing that onto other bus drivers – which means they will not come up.”

Mr Skinner has run Nessieland for the last 40 years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It is the first time Mr Skinner has come up against the problem. In the past coach drivers have simply driven up to the hotel, dropped passengers – often from cruise ships or tours – at the door of the attraction, and gone further up the hill to park in the coach park.

“They stayed there for an hour or so, when the visitors were in Nessieland, and then they came back down from the bus park and picked them again. It was simple,” he said.

“But now they are refusing to do that, and it is causing us difficulties.”

“I am worried, and I am angry – so yes, I am jumping up and down about it.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “We will review the situation and engage with partners to balance the needs of all users locally.”

Nessieland is currently on the market for £2.5million.

 

