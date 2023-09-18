Minister responds to fishers’ anguish over North Sea wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister responds to fishers’ anguish over North Sea wind farms

North-east MP David Duguid steps in to quell industry concerns.

Fishing boat near offshore wind farm.
Fishers fear they may be pushed out of large parts of the North Sea as more offshore wind farms are built. Image: Shutterstock
By Keith Findlay

Scotland Office Minister John Lamont has pledged to make sure a “spacial squeeze” in the North Sea is “effectively” managed amid fishing industry concerns over offshore wind farms.

Fishing chiefs have repeatedly voiced fears about the many wind energy developments planned for Scottish waters.

Traditional fishing grounds and livelihoods are at stake, they claim.

They were also up in arms aboout proposals to introduce highly protected marine areas, making a vast swathe of sea off-limits to most fishers, before the Scottish Goverment did a U-turn on the controversial policy earlier this year.

North-east MP intervenes on behalf of fishers

Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid has now called on the UK and Scottish governments to ensure the impact of offshore wind farms on the fishing industry is considered whenever new developments are assessed.

He wants to see considerations placed on a more obligatory or statutory footing rather than the voluntary basis that currently exists.

Energy Minister and West Aberdeenshire MP Andrew Bowie has agreed to meet Mr Duguid and the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) over the issue.

The concerns were also raised during Scottish Questions in the House of Commons.

Fishing trawlers
Fishing trawlers in the North Sea. Image: Macduff Shipyards

Mr Duguid asked what discussions there had been with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, as well as the Scottish Government, to make sure impacts of offshore wind on the fishing industry and coastal communities are “adequately addressed”.

Mr Lamont said it was a shared ambition on both sides of the border to protect the marine environment, while ensuring the “increasing spatial squeeze on our sea is managed effectively”.

Scotland Office Minister John Lamont.
Scotland Office Minister John Lamont. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The minister added: “We also note the legitimate concerns from the fishing industry and continue to engage with stakeholders, other UK Government departments and the Scottish Government through the Scottish Seafood Industry Action Group.”

Mr Duguid said: “There are serious concerns from the fishing industry about the impact offshore wind and marine protection may have on the security of our food supplies.

“Neither myself nor the industry want to stop renewable energy or marine conservation – far from it – but I believe these can be delivered, while also preserving the fishing industry and our coastal communities.

David Duguid MP
David Duguid MP. Image: Scottish Conservatives

“Voluntary codes and guidance are all very well but they have proven insufficient, which is why the industry and I are seeking a more obligatory or statutory process to ensure livelihoods and sustainability can be maintained.”

The MP added: “The full impact on our fishing grounds and marine life of offshore wind farms and subsea cables needs to be better understood. As new developments move ahead, we cannot risk the future of fishermen or threaten the sustainability of our stocks.”

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “Along with our colleagues in NFFO (the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations), SFF has taken every opportunity to press the significance of the spatial squeeze on (UK) fisheries.

“In Scottish waters, the planned expansion of offshore wind farms will bring real impacts for our fishing fleet. I welcome David Duguid’s support and the minister’s commitment to meet with us to discuss the very pressing issue of impacts and reparations for our sector, and look forward to doing this at the earliest opportunity.”

