How couple turned their passion into pride with Aberdeen first aid training firm

A couple who took a risk four years ago on starting their own Aberdeen training firm say they haven’t looked back since.

Kevin Forrest founded Forrest Training after realising the need for an Aberdeen-based training provider for the care sector.

Now his wife and former nurse Kelly runs the business, which supplies first aid and mental health training, alongside him.

After overcoming challenges, the Rosemount Viaduct firm has now won several contracts including one to supply training for Highland Council.

Where it all began for Forrest Training

Kelly said the pair’s passion for the care industry has allowed them to create interesting lessons and be “more than just a box ticking exercise”.

She said: “Kevin was delivering training for a company and then noticed the need for training in the Aberdeen care sector.

“Our passion for training to bring fun and entertainment is probably what allowed us to begin the business.

“At the beginning, it was really a man in a van rocking up and delivering training to employees at different premises.”

The firm was forced to make changes when the Covid pandemic began as face-to-face sessions were forced to stop.

However, Kelly said the firm adapted well and added online training procedures to its offerings.

She added: “We were restricted with what we could offer so moved towards delivering e-learning packages for clients.

“In November 2020 we found ourselves really lucky to be able to return to face-to-face offerings.

“We worked with key workers and that presented its own challenges with social distancing in classrooms and hygiene with materials.

“We had a look for our own premises which allowed us to increase our capacity to present training opportunities.”

Proud with project

Kelly said building the family-run business and local provider has been “extremely rewarding”.

She added: “A huge part of what we do is customer service. We try our best to build a relationship with all of our clients.

“We put a lot of effort in to building up to where we are and make sure we adapt to suit our clients.

“To be the preferred training provider for big companies is something to feel really proud of.

“Hopefully we can continue to grow the business and continue our venture into new sectors.”

Kelly has previously worked on programmes encouraging the integration of people with disabilities into the workforce.

Business Gateway support

Forrest Training has received guidance from Business Gateway which has helped it grow operations further.

The advice has allowed the firm to increase its monthly sales by 65% after entering new markets.

Adviser at Business Gateway Guilherme Theiss De Roso said: ‘‘It was clear from working with Kevin and Kelly that they are passionate about providing training that’s never dull, never boring and never forgotten.

“I’m really pleased to see how well the business is doing and look forward to watching Forrest Training continue to grow in the future.’’