How couple turned their passion into pride with Aberdeen first aid training firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

How couple turned their passion into pride with Aberdeen first aid training firm

The pair's passion for creating entertaining lessons has allowed the firm to grow since it began in 2018.

By Alex Banks
Kevin Forrest and wife Kelly performing CPR on dummies
Kevin Forrest and wife Kelly who run the business together. Image: Business Gateway

A couple who took a risk four years ago on starting their own Aberdeen training firm say they haven’t looked back since.

Kevin Forrest founded Forrest Training after realising the need for an Aberdeen-based training provider for the care sector.

Now his wife and former nurse Kelly runs the business, which supplies first aid and mental health training, alongside him.

After overcoming challenges, the Rosemount Viaduct firm has now won several contracts including one to supply training for Highland Council.

Where it all began for Forrest Training

Kelly said the pair’s passion for the care industry has allowed them to create interesting lessons and be “more than just a box ticking exercise”.

She said: “Kevin was delivering training for a company and then noticed the need for training in the Aberdeen care sector.

“Our passion for training to bring fun and entertainment is probably what allowed us to begin the business.

“At the beginning, it was really a man in a van rocking up and delivering training to employees at different premises.”

The firm was forced to make changes when the Covid pandemic began as face-to-face sessions were forced to stop.

Kevin and Kelly Forrest of Forrest Training
Business Gateway support has helped the firm to increase monthly sales by 65%. Image: Forrest Training

However, Kelly said the firm adapted well and added online training procedures to its offerings.

She added: “We were restricted with what we could offer so moved towards delivering e-learning packages for clients.

“In November 2020 we found ourselves really lucky to be able to return to face-to-face offerings.

“We worked with key workers and that presented its own challenges with social distancing in classrooms and hygiene with materials.

“We had a look for our own premises which allowed us to increase our capacity to present training opportunities.”

Proud with project

Kelly said building the family-run business and local provider has been “extremely rewarding”.

She added: “A huge part of what we do is customer service. We try our best to build a relationship with all of our clients.

“We put a lot of effort in to building up to where we are and make sure we adapt to suit our clients.

“To be the preferred training provider for big companies is something to feel really proud of.

“Hopefully we can continue to grow the business and continue our venture into new sectors.”

Kelly has previously worked on programmes encouraging the integration of people with disabilities into the workforce.

Business Gateway support

Forrest Training has received guidance from Business Gateway which has helped it grow operations further.

The advice has allowed the firm to increase its monthly sales by 65% after entering new markets.

The interior of the Forrest Training premises
The firm, which now employs 4 people, has its own premises in Aberdeen. Image: Forrest Training

Adviser at Business Gateway Guilherme Theiss De Roso said: ‘‘It was clear from working with Kevin and Kelly that they are passionate about providing training that’s never dull, never boring and never forgotten.

“I’m really pleased to see how well the business is doing and look forward to watching Forrest Training continue to grow in the future.’’

More from Business

Welder
Rosebank: TechnipFMC pledges £412 million boost for 'local' firms
NFUS vice-president Alasdair Macnab says the proposals could bring implications for farmers.
Levy increase proposals announced by AHDB
Our Lady of the Sea statue, overlooking Castlebay on Barra.
Big marketing push for north and north-east tourism delights
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick.
Russell Borthwick: Poor transport connections are holding us back
Gary Webster has joined the law firm from Partner Ledingham Chalmers. Image: Brodies LLP
Brodies announces addition of new partner in Inverness
Artist's impression of Encomara's Squid technology.
Energy industry veterans team up to launch Aberdeen 'Squid' firm Encomara
James Baxter from Stranraer will speak at the industry event in November.
Egg producer to speak publicly on losing 200,000 hens to Avian Influenza
Aerial view of land next to Nigg Energy Park.
Ports giant hints at major offshore wind base for Cromarty Firth
MHA managing partner and chairman Rakesh Shaunak, third from the left, with four of Meston Reid's partners.
Aberdeen accountancy firm Meston Reid merges into larger group
Flotta
West of Orkney is first ScotWind project to apply for consents

Conversation