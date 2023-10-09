Nairn man fulfils dream by opening ‘unique’ store in hometown

A Nairn man has opened a vinyl wrapping shop after noticing a gap in the north-east market.

Wrap Style, which is owned by Andrew Young, offers cost-effective revamps for kitchens and bathrooms.

After success in its first year, the firm has now been able to open a physical store located on Bridge Street.

The Nairn shop showcases products and samples of what’s available for customers.

Completing a dream by opening Wrap Style

Andrew said Wrap Style was born out of research during lockdown and has since grown into a success.

He said: “I spent months of my time during Covid researching the market, and there is nothing really up here which offers vinyl wrapping.

“From that, it grew arms and legs and now it’s got to the stage where I can open a shop.

“We’ve done home consultations and customers get a small feel for samples from the book.

“It’s a lot cheaper than ripping out your kitchen just to put the same things back in. It also means less landfill so has its green benefits as well.

“I wanted to showcase products and samples on a bigger scale and the Nairn store gives us that opportunity.”

Andrew said he always knew he would run his own business and is excited to show what’s on offer.

He added: “I spent time in the army, construction and other areas of work – but I always knew I wanted to have my own business.

“It’s been my biggest passion for some time now – to be able to offer a service which I can be proud of.

“Feedback has been fantastic, I offer something which people want and everyone seems delighted with our work.”

Help from family

Andrew subcontracts his Dad to help with the business, who manufactures any additional kitchen panels needed.

He said: “It’s really handy to have my dad. He can bespoke anything and that alone makes us very unique.

“Older kitchens have very specific sizes and we can make sure it fits so you don’t have to rip it all out and start over again.”

Other family have helped to have the shop in order for opening, says Andrew.

He added: “Family is a big reason the business is where it is now.

“They’ve helped me to create a successful company, which we’re now able to show in our shop.

“The business we’ve had so far has effectively paid for opening the shop, which shows it has what it takes to succeed.”

The firm has a fitting team made up of three staff with the shop adding a fourth with a new receptionist.