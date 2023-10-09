Nairn man fulfils dream by opening ‘unique’ store in hometown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn man fulfils dream by opening ‘unique’ store in hometown

The new shop helps people transform their kitchens and bathrooms in a cost-effective way.

By Alex Banks
Andrew Young has opened a new vinyl wrapping store in Nairn. Image: Wrap Style
Andrew Young has opened a new vinyl wrapping store in Nairn. Image: Wrap Style

A Nairn man has opened a vinyl wrapping shop after noticing a gap in the north-east market.

Wrap Style, which is owned by Andrew Young, offers cost-effective revamps for kitchens and bathrooms.

After success in its first year, the firm has now been able to open a physical store located on Bridge Street.

The Nairn shop showcases products and samples of what’s available for customers.

Completing a dream by opening Wrap Style

Andrew said Wrap Style was born out of research during lockdown and has since grown into a success.

He said: “I spent months of my time during Covid researching the market, and there is nothing really up here which offers vinyl wrapping.

“From that, it grew arms and legs and now it’s got to the stage where I can open a shop.

“We’ve done home consultations and customers get a small feel for samples from the book.

“It’s a lot cheaper than ripping out your kitchen just to put the same things back in. It also means less landfill so has its green benefits as well.

The shop offers a larger range of examples than what can be offered during home consultations. Image: Wrap Style

“I wanted to showcase products and samples on a bigger scale and the Nairn store gives us that opportunity.”

Andrew said he always knew he would run his own business and is excited to show what’s on offer.

He added: “I spent time in the army, construction and other areas of work – but I always knew I wanted to have my own business.

“It’s been my biggest passion for some time now – to be able to offer a service which I can be proud of.

“Feedback has been fantastic, I offer something which people want and everyone seems delighted with our work.”

Help from family

Andrew subcontracts his Dad to help with the business, who manufactures any additional kitchen panels needed.

He said: “It’s really handy to have my dad. He can bespoke anything and that alone makes us very unique.

“Older kitchens have very specific sizes and we can make sure it fits so you don’t have to rip it all out and start over again.”

Other family have helped to have the shop in order for opening, says Andrew.

Andrew Young says the shop offers a cheaper alternative to “ripping out your whole kitchen”. Image: Wrap Style

He added: “Family is a big reason the business is where it is now.

“They’ve helped me to create a successful company, which we’re now able to show in our shop.

“The business we’ve had so far has effectively paid for opening the shop, which shows it has what it takes to succeed.”

The firm has a fitting team made up of three staff with the shop adding a fourth with a new receptionist.

Conversation