Nairn businesses offer ‘magic tenner’ deal to promote shopping local

More than 20 Nairn businesses have decided to offer a £10 deal as part of the campaign.

By Alex Banks
Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Walker run MNM's cafe in Nairn with a selection of desserts
Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Walker run MNM's cafe in Nairn, which is offering a £10 meal deal. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Nairn businesses are introducing ‘magic tenner’ offerings in hopes to boost local economy.

Businesses in the town are offering unique £10 deals to customers until the campaign ends on October 21.

Totally Locally is in charge of the scheme in order to give businesses an opportunity to engage with local traders and customers.

Nairn Connects Business Improvement District (Bid) said the campaign will play its part in making Nairn “vibrant, wonderful and unique”.

Nairn businesses hope ‘magic tenner’ deal will ‘help local trade’

Nicola Mackinlay co-owns Makes By Megs MNM’s cafe on Leopold Street. She hopes the cafe’s offer of a panini, cake and can of juice will bring more locals in.

She said: “It gives people a reason to come in to town and explore the offers as well as giving back to businesses.

“Obviously we want to do our part for the community which is why we’ve got involved. Hopefully it can help combat the cost-of-living crisis.”

Nicola is also pleased with the timing of the campaign, which takes place during the local October school break.

SKY Delights and Swanson's, Nairn businesses who are offering the magic tenner deal
SKY Delights and Swanson’s, who both have £10 offerings in the campaign. Image: Google Maps.

She added: “The timing is great as it’s during the October holidays which means more people are free to roam.”

Other businesses offering deals include Crafty Wee Birdie, which has scarves and coasters up for grabs.

Nairn Pet Shop is offering a £10 Kong toy for dogs whilst Strachans of Nairn has a bundle which includes a calendar, diary and Christmas card.

Sam Young owns SKY Delights and said she believes deals like this “bring new faces in”.

The Leopold Street store is offering a pack of products which will make a meal for six as its £10 offer.

She said: “We took part in the ‘fiver fest’ when it was running and it went really well.

“I love seeing new faces in the shop and customers are benefitting by picking up a cheaper deal.”

The Magic Tenner to help put spotlight on town says Bid

Nairn Connects Bid said the campaign “really is like magic” as it shows how much investing in local businesses means.

Chair Morag Holding said: “We are so excited to have a number of businesses getting on board with the Magic Tenner campaign.

“The businesses have been really creative in coming up with their offers.

A busy Nairn street
‘The Magic Tenner’ is the latest campaign Nairn Bid has introduced. Image: Iona Gibson/Nairn BID

“This campaign puts a spotlight on what a great and varied business landscape we have in Nairn.”

Nairn Bid is posting all of the town’s deals on its website here.

