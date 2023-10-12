Jo Malone to move to larger premises in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Jo Malone to move to larger premises in Aberdeen

The brand, best known for its scented candles and beauty products, has been in the city for 13 years.

By Kelly Wilson
Jo Malone is to move to Aberdeen's Union Square. Image: Heather Fowlie
Jo Malone is to move to Aberdeen's Union Square. Image: Heather Fowlie

Fragrance retailer Jo Malone is planning a move to larger premises in Aberdeen.

The luxury brand is closing its store in Loch Street, near the Bon Accord Centre, and moving to Union Square.

A spokesman for Jo Malone said the decision had been made due to “a larger space within a higher traffic shopping centre.”

Jo Malone, best known for its fragrances, scented candles and diffusers, first opened in Aberdeen’s Loch Street, part of the Bon Accord Centre in 2010.

However, it will close and reopen in Union Square in mid-December with a number of new jobs being created.

The exact date of the existing store closure is not known, but it’s likely to be just before the new shop opens.

The existing team of six members of staff will all transfer to the new store.

A Jo Malone spokesman said: “The Jo Malone London team are really excited for an upcoming relocation and open a brand new store in Union Square.

The Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

“The store will feature a new concept with additional services including personalisation, consultations and event space area.

“We are so looking forward to welcoming you to our new home in Aberdeen in December.”

Boost for Union Square

Jo Malone isn’t the only high street retailer to announce a switch in location to Union Square.

Earlier this year Quiz made the decision to terminate its contract and move to Union Square.

Cosmetic store Lush recently announced it was leaving Union Street to move to bigger premises within the shopping centre.

It will move into the former Menkind store on the ground floor of the mall, between Dune and O2 and open on November 10.

The new unit will offer “much bigger premises” for the brand, which is famous for its seasonal bath bombs and handmade soaps.

Both the Bon Accord Centre and Union Square have been approached for comment.

You can keep tabs on all the latest openings and closures within Aberdeen city centre with our tracker.

More from Business

Dan Simpson working out in the gym. Image: Dan Simpson
Aberdeen oil worker launches fitness firm for people who work offshore
Farmers have reported varying quality in the spring barley harvest due to poor weather conditions.
Scottish cereal production expected to come in at 3 million tonnes for 2023
NatWest worked with Mastercard to automatically register its customers for the Click to Pay service (Alamy/PA)
NatWest initiative could save hassle for some shoppers at online checkouts
Ikea has promised to pass on savings to customers (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ikea promises to cut furniture prices as costs start to ease
The distillery is owned by Jon Erasmus and partner Victoria. Image: Heartland Media
£7.5m Inverness distillery on track for 50,000 visitors a year
Sales at Boots were lifted by strong demand for skincare and beauty products (Mike Egerton/PA)
Skincare demand helps drive jump in sales at Boots
The Church of England has invested £30 million to achieve its 2030 net-zero target (Alamy/PA)
Church of England invests £30 million to reach net zero by 2030
Disposable and broken earbuds are among the small electrical items thrown away (Alamy/PA)
Nearly half a billion small electricals thrown away in last year – study
The CMA will consider sustainability agreements from the fashion sector (Alamy/PA)
CMA offers guidance to help firms meet green goals without breaking law
Hotel Chocolat plans to open 12 new stores in the next year (PA)
Hotel Chocolat ‘on front foot again’ amid strong sales at new UK shops