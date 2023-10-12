Jo Malone to move to larger premises in Aberdeen

Fragrance retailer Jo Malone is planning a move to larger premises in Aberdeen.

The luxury brand is closing its store in Loch Street, near the Bon Accord Centre, and moving to Union Square.

A spokesman for Jo Malone said the decision had been made due to “a larger space within a higher traffic shopping centre.”

Jo Malone, best known for its fragrances, scented candles and diffusers, first opened in Aberdeen’s Loch Street, part of the Bon Accord Centre in 2010.

However, it will close and reopen in Union Square in mid-December with a number of new jobs being created.

The exact date of the existing store closure is not known, but it’s likely to be just before the new shop opens.

The existing team of six members of staff will all transfer to the new store.

A Jo Malone spokesman said: “The Jo Malone London team are really excited for an upcoming relocation and open a brand new store in Union Square.

“The store will feature a new concept with additional services including personalisation, consultations and event space area.

“We are so looking forward to welcoming you to our new home in Aberdeen in December.”

Boost for Union Square

Jo Malone isn’t the only high street retailer to announce a switch in location to Union Square.

Earlier this year Quiz made the decision to terminate its contract and move to Union Square.

Cosmetic store Lush recently announced it was leaving Union Street to move to bigger premises within the shopping centre.

It will move into the former Menkind store on the ground floor of the mall, between Dune and O2 and open on November 10.

The new unit will offer “much bigger premises” for the brand, which is famous for its seasonal bath bombs and handmade soaps.

Both the Bon Accord Centre and Union Square have been approached for comment.

You can keep tabs on all the latest openings and closures within Aberdeen city centre with our tracker.