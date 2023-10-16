Orkney jeweller uses island inspiration for handcrafted range

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Celina Rupp who owns Celina Rupp Jewellery on Orkney.

How and why did you start in business?

My family moved to Orkney when I was very young and I grew up on a small island called Burray, which is joined to Mainland Orkney by the Churchill Barriers.

I love Orkney and I can think of no better place to be – it fills me with so much inspiration for my jewellery designs.

I’ve loved drawing, painting and designing all my life, so to finally start my own business nearly 16 years ago, transforming my own designs into beautiful pieces of jewellery, was an absolute dream come true.

I love what I do and feel so grateful to be able to do it every single day.

How did you get to where you are today?

On leaving school I trained at a local jewellers for several years before going to art college in Orkney and then working with another jewellery firm for a few years more.

I was then ready to start my own jewellery designing and manufacturing business.

It was by no means an easy ride as I’d just had my daughter, Leanna – no-one told me that babies take up a lot of time!

The first five years just flew by, and before I knew it Leanna was starting school, which meant that I could now focus on my business.

The business grew steadily, and I soon had to take on extra help, my first full-time employee being my stepson, Ryan.

I trained him up to work alongside me creating our jewellery in the workshop, and he’s a real asset.

There are never enough hours in the day and there’s been many a late night, but all the hard work has paid off and Celina Rupp Jewellery has developed and grown.

We’ve renovated a fantastic building, creating a purpose-designed workshop and gallery for our ever-growing collections of unique jewellery, and we also have a great cafe where folk can unwind, enjoying our delicious own blend coffee and home baking while gazing out at the spectacular views.

Who helped you?

I could never have achieved what I have without the help and belief of my family, who have all supported me to the hilt.

My husband, Gary, has always been my greatest supporter, helping me so much over the years, particularly during the renovation project. I’m eternally grateful to them all.

Expansion into new premises brought many new challenges, not least employing a bigger team, and the Federation of Small Businesses has supported me throughout with a very wide range of advice from legal to insurance.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Learn to say no! It’s hard when your business is your baby, but you can’t do it all.

What is your biggest mistake?

Doubting myself, especially when I first started my own business. There are so many who would like to bring you down, and it takes time to believe in yourself and what you’re doing.

What is your greatest achievement

My family first, my business second. However, I’m so lucky and proud that they all help within the business – a true family venture.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs, and what should government do to help?

Doing business is becoming ever harder, what with rising costs – especially of our raw materials – so we manage waste very carefully and try not to overstock.

Electricity prices are a major burden for many businesses, especially in areas like Orkney where there’s no mains gas.

We are fortunate in that we have been able to instal a wind turbine to make us more self-sufficient, but the UK Government should do more to support businesses who have no mains gas and can’t.

What do you still hope to achieve

Own another gallery space somewhere.

What do you do to relax?

My perfect evening is enjoying a lovely meal and glass of wine while chatting to family and friends in front of a roaring fire – and not having to wash up afterwards.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I love the Yellowstone series – it’s fab.

What do you waste your money on?

I don’t! It’s too hard to come by to waste.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Have a cup of tea- I really don’t function well without it!

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Range Rover Velar, but I dream of a Ford Mustang Shelby Gt500 Eleanor – just the car for Orkney!