Luxury five-star Caithness B&B on sale for £695k

A five-star bed and breakfast in Caithness has been put on the market for £695,000.

Dunnet Bay Escapes, in Dunnet, offers four bedrooms including two luxury suites.

The sale is being managed by Business Partnership, which describes the bed and breakfast as an “outstanding example of a five-star bed and breakfast business”.

The current owners, who have run the business for the past six years, plan to retire.

Dunnet Bay Escapes is ‘superb opportunity’

Business Partnership said the business trades to the highest level and has strong bookings going forward.

The brochure states: “The two-storey detached dwelling boasts outstanding living areas.

“This includes a modern open plan kitchen/diner with island unit, family living room with French doors and owners lounge set to soft furnishings.”

Two luxury garden suites were added in 2018 and there is planning permission to add a third.

The brochure adds: “Both living areas boast gas fires. The property makes good use of full aspect windows framing the beach and water of Dunnet Bay in a spectacular fashion.

“It also benefits from a spacious guest dining room, utility room/laundry room, pantry and large integral garage.

“Accommodation is on the first floor, where four bedrooms can be found. two of the rooms are currently configured as luxury letting suites.”

The property was built in 1993 and offers picturesque views of the Dunnet Bay coastline. It is set at the top of 3 acres of mature lawns.

Suite life

The business offers two luxury suites which include hot tubs and outdoor seating areas.

The Mansefield Suite has a spacious en-suite with spa bath, while the Bay Suite features a king room with free-standing bath.

There is a bedroom adjacent to the Mansefield Suite which could offer family accommodation for guests or owners.

Both suites have kitchenettes with integrated fridges and also feature electric blinds.

Business Partnership say its location also offers opportunities for guests to spot Aurora Borealis.