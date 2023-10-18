Luxury five-star Caithness B&B on sale for £695k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Luxury five-star Caithness B&B on sale for £695k

Two luxury garden suites were added to the property in 2018 and there is planning permission to add a third.

By Alex Banks
The five-star property is on the market with current owners eyeing retirement. Image: Business Partnership
The five-star property is on the market with current owners eyeing retirement. Image: Business Partnership

A five-star bed and breakfast in Caithness has been put on the market for £695,000.

Dunnet Bay Escapes, in Dunnet,  offers four bedrooms including two luxury suites.

The sale is being managed by Business Partnership, which describes the bed and breakfast as an “outstanding example of a five-star bed and breakfast business”.

The current owners, who have run the business for the past six years, plan to retire.

Dunnet Bay Escapes is ‘superb opportunity’

Business Partnership said the business trades to the highest level and has strong bookings going forward.

The brochure states: “The two-storey detached dwelling boasts outstanding living areas.

“This includes a modern open plan kitchen/diner with island unit, family living room with French doors and owners lounge set to soft furnishings.”

Two luxury garden suites were added in 2018 and there is planning permission to add a third.

Both suites offer access to hot tubs for guests. Image: Business Partnership

The brochure adds: “Both living areas boast gas fires. The property makes good use of full aspect windows framing the beach and water of Dunnet Bay in a spectacular fashion.

“It also benefits from a spacious guest dining room, utility room/laundry room, pantry and large integral garage.

“Accommodation is on the first floor, where four bedrooms can be found. two of the rooms are currently configured as luxury letting suites.”

The property was built in 1993 and offers picturesque views of the Dunnet Bay coastline. It is set at the top of 3 acres of mature lawns.

Suite life

The business offers two luxury suites which include hot tubs and outdoor seating areas.

The Mansefield Suite has a spacious en-suite with spa bath, while the Bay Suite features a king room with free-standing bath.

To go with story by Alex Banks. Dunnet Bay Escapes for sale Picture shows; Dunnet Bay Escapes. Dunnet. Supplied by Business Partnership Date; Unknown
Both suites offer access to hot tubs for guests. Image: Business Partnership

There is a bedroom adjacent to the Mansefield Suite which could offer family accommodation for guests or owners.

Both suites have kitchenettes with integrated fridges and also feature electric blinds.

Business Partnership say its location also offers opportunities for guests to spot Aurora Borealis.

More from Business

Car industry leaders have voiced concerns over barriers to trade with Europe (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ministers ‘listening’ to car industry concerns over trade barriers
Cruise ship AIDAsol which visited Lerwick harbour this season
Lerwick port bosses hail most successful cruise season yet
Pubs, bars and restaurants have seen the number of customer no-shows double over the past year, according to new figures (Alamy/PA)
No-shows at pubs, restaurants and bars double
An information screen displaying the FTSE 100, which has risen above 7,000 mark for the first time and hit a new record high, at the London Stock Exchange in Paternoster Square, London (Yui Mok/PA)
Record number of firms sharing their impact through global climate platform
Rail operator c2c said it is working with ticket machine suppliers (c2c/PA)
Rail union steps up campaign to keep ticket offices open
Vaping firm Supreme will use plain packaging and ditch bright colours (Alamy/PA)
Disposable vape maker to ditch bright coloured products amid Government pressure
Less than a fifth of people on middle incomes who are aged between 32 and 40 years old feel prepared for how they will fund their retirement, a survey indicates (Nick Ansell/PA)
Only 19% of middle income earners aged 32 to 40 ‘feel prepared for retirement’
The logo of mobile phone network EE is displayed on the screen of a smartphone.
EE hints at ‘everything app’ as it launches new customer platform
The nursery will move downstairs to a bigger space following the conversion.. Image: Google Maps
Inverness soft play centre Play Zone to shut its doors ahead of building transformation
Food prices eased last month for the first time in two years as overall inflation steadied (Tesco/PA)
UK inflation in surprise pause as food prices ease back

Conversation