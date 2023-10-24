Kintore Hydrogen project which will create hundreds of jobs moves forward

A “ground-breaking” hydrogen project in Kintore, which could create hundreds of jobs, has taken another step forward.

Statera Enegry, the firm behind the Aberdeenshire project, has now awarded a front end engineering and design (FEED) contract to Australian firm Worley.

The project is set to be the largest green hydrogen port in Europe once operational.

The contract is for the first phase of its three gigawatts (GW) Kintore Hydrogen project, which is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

Kintore Hydrogen could produce the equivalent to 30% of the UK’s 2030 target of 10 GW of low-carbon hydrogen.

Last month Statera Energy submitted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) “scoping request” to Aberdeenshire Council.

Kintore Hydrogen has a ‘critical role’ in decarbonisation

The project aims to harness surplus electricity generated by Scotland’s offshore wind resources to produce green hydrogen.

Statera Energy said this will play a critical role in decarbonising power generation facilities and carbon intensive industrial clusters across the country.

Project director Don Harrold said Kintore Hydrogen is a “ground-breaking project” and demonstrates Statera’s ambitions.

He said: “It is a key demonstration of Statera’s commitment to meeting the challenge of decarbonising the UK’s energy system and industrial sectors and, in the process, providing vital energy security.

“We see the north-east of Scotland playing a major part in the energy transition.

“This project is a real opportunity to position the region at the forefront of the growth of the green hydrogen sector.”

Kintore Hydrogen won funding for the FEED, planning and consenting work for the initial 500 megawatts phase.

‘Major transition’ for north-east Scotland

Worley vice president of onshore energy Graham Swan believes the “strong presence” in Aberdeen will make a difference.

He said: “Our ability to deliver from Aberdeen was pivotal in securing this contract.

“The north-east of Scotland is in the midst of a major transition. The region aims to become a key hub for energy transition activities to accelerate net zero ambitions.

“It’s exciting to be engaged with Statera in moving forward the largest green hydrogen project in the UK pipeline.”

Worley is a professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts.

The proposed FEED study has a target completion date in Q4 2024 and a target final investment decision in 2025.

The full three GW of production is expected to be online by the 2030s.