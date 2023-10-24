Kintore Hydrogen project which will create hundreds of jobs moves forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kintore Hydrogen project which will create hundreds of jobs moves forward

The project aims to harness surplus electricity generated by Scotland’s offshore wind resources to produce green hydrogen.

By Alex Banks
The site of the Kintore Hydrogen project in Aberdeenshire
The site of the Kintore Hydrogen project in Aberdeenshire. Image: Statera Energy

A “ground-breaking” hydrogen project in Kintore, which could create hundreds of jobs, has taken another step forward.

Statera Enegry, the firm behind the Aberdeenshire project, has now awarded a front end engineering and design (FEED) contract to Australian firm Worley.

The project is set to be the largest green hydrogen port in Europe once operational.

The contract is for the first phase of its three gigawatts (GW) Kintore Hydrogen project, which is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

Kintore Hydrogen could produce the equivalent to 30% of the UK’s 2030 target of 10 GW of low-carbon hydrogen.

Last month Statera Energy submitted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) “scoping request” to Aberdeenshire Council.

Kintore Hydrogen has a ‘critical role’ in decarbonisation

The project aims to harness surplus electricity generated by Scotland’s offshore wind resources to produce green hydrogen.

Statera Energy said this will play a critical role in decarbonising power generation facilities and carbon intensive industrial clusters across the country.

Project director Don Harrold said Kintore Hydrogen is a “ground-breaking project” and demonstrates Statera’s ambitions.

Kintore Hydrogen could produce 30% of the UK's hydrogen target
Kintore Hydrogen could produce 30% of the UK’s hydrogen target. Image: Statera Energy

He said: “It is a key demonstration of Statera’s commitment to meeting the challenge of decarbonising the UK’s energy system and industrial sectors and, in the process, providing vital energy security.

“We see the north-east of Scotland playing a major part in the energy transition.

“This project is a real opportunity to position the region at the forefront of the growth of the green hydrogen sector.”

Kintore Hydrogen won funding for the FEED, planning and consenting work for the initial 500 megawatts phase.

‘Major transition’ for north-east Scotland

Worley vice president of onshore energy Graham Swan believes the “strong presence” in Aberdeen will make a difference.

He said: “Our ability to deliver from Aberdeen was pivotal in securing this contract.

“The north-east of Scotland is in the midst of a major transition. The region aims to become a key hub for energy transition activities to accelerate net zero ambitions.

Infographic of Statera's plan for green energy production at Kintore.
Infographic of Statera’s plan for green energy production at Kintore. Image: Statera Energy

“It’s exciting to be engaged with Statera in moving forward the largest green hydrogen project in the UK pipeline.”

Worley is a professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts.

The proposed FEED study has a target completion date in Q4 2024 and a target final investment decision in 2025.

The full three GW of production is expected to be online by the 2030s.

