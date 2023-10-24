NFUS seeking vice-president nominations for upcoming election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

NFUS seeking vice-president nominations for upcoming election

The election for the role will take place at the union's council meeting on February 9 2024.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon speaking to a crowd
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon is up for re-election. Picture by Phil Hannah

Nominations are sought for the position of vice-president at NFU Scotland (NFUS).

The union has opened nominations for the job as current vice-president and farmer Andrew Connon, from Aberdeenshire, is up for re-election.

Alasdair Macnab, who is the union’s other vice-president, was elected in 2022, which means he will be standing for re-election as vice-president in 2025.

Mr Connon has held the vice-president position since 2021 and he has indicated that he will standing for re-election.

The election for this key appointment will take place at the union’s council meeting on February 9 2024 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

The union’s AGM and annual dinner will be staged at the same venue the day before.

NFUS vice-president to be selected

Members of NFU Scotland’s council – a body made up from representatives of each of the union’s 73 branches – will select the successful candidate at the meeting on  February 9.

Any NFUS member can be nominated for the post of vice-president, providing they are proposed and seconded by fellow NFUS members.

Those elected to the position of vice-president will initially serve for two years before the post reverts to an annual election.

Anyone wishing to stand as vice-president should contact NFUS chief executive John Davidson to obtain a proposal form, which must then be signed and returned to him by 5pm on Tuesday December 5 2023.

Details on who is standing will be announced at the union’s Christmas press briefing on Tuesday December 12.

More from Farming

Drone images of severe flooding from the River Don at Hatton of Fintray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pledges £50,000 to RSABI flood fund
Richard Rankin, chief executive of H and H Group.
H and H Group results show resilience in a difficult year
Top price Aberdeen-Angus at 13,000gns from Duncanziemere.
Stirling Bull Sales: Sticky trade for A-A bulls with 54% clearance but 13k top
Keith duo Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson with their 30,000gns and 22,000gns bulls. Picture by Ron Stephen.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais leads with strong average and 50,000gns high
NEW RECORD HOLDER: Richard McCulloch's Overhill House Neo 22 sold for 46,000gns to the Backmuir herd at Keith.
Stirling Bull Sales: Simmentals have a record day
Anside Titan from the Irvine family led the way at 14,000gns. Picture by Ron Stephen
Stirling Bull Sales: Anside top Limousins at 14,000gns
Freelance stockman Brian Wills parades the new Simmental record holder at 46,000gns.
New Simmental record holder at 46,000gns sells to Keith breeders
The overall winners from Foxhillfarm and Spittalton herds.
Stirling Bull Sales: Foxhillfarm takes overall champion
Kintore farmer Ian Johnston from Boat of Hatton pictured on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Poultry farmer's hen loss and arable farmer's misery
Harry and Roy from New Deer won the Durness trial.
New Deer youngster tops Durness sheepdog trial