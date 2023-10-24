NFUS seeking vice-president nominations for upcoming election

Nominations are sought for the position of vice-president at NFU Scotland (NFUS).

The union has opened nominations for the job as current vice-president and farmer Andrew Connon, from Aberdeenshire, is up for re-election.

Alasdair Macnab, who is the union’s other vice-president, was elected in 2022, which means he will be standing for re-election as vice-president in 2025.

Mr Connon has held the vice-president position since 2021 and he has indicated that he will standing for re-election.

The election for this key appointment will take place at the union’s council meeting on February 9 2024 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

The union’s AGM and annual dinner will be staged at the same venue the day before.

NFUS vice-president to be selected

Members of NFU Scotland’s council – a body made up from representatives of each of the union’s 73 branches – will select the successful candidate at the meeting on February 9.

Any NFUS member can be nominated for the post of vice-president, providing they are proposed and seconded by fellow NFUS members.

Those elected to the position of vice-president will initially serve for two years before the post reverts to an annual election.

Anyone wishing to stand as vice-president should contact NFUS chief executive John Davidson to obtain a proposal form, which must then be signed and returned to him by 5pm on Tuesday December 5 2023.

Details on who is standing will be announced at the union’s Christmas press briefing on Tuesday December 12.