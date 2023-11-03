Winning trophy design unveiled for 2024 Offshore Achievement Awards

Robert Gordon University (RGU) student Nora Gricmane has been unveiled as the winner of a competition to design the trophy for the 2024 Offshore Achievement Awards (OAAs).

Held in association with RGU’s Gray’s School of Art every year, the latest contest saw five students presenting a prototype gong for the awards ceremony.

Ms Gricmane’s winning design will be crafted into bespoke trophies, which will be given to those honoured at the 37th edition of the OAAs.

Difficult choice

OAAs chairman Graham Dallas said it was difficult to choose a winner.

He added: “As the industry continues to evolve, so too do the design entries each year from the talented students at Gray’s School of Art.

“It is fascinating to see how the students get from concept to creation.”

Students get ‘real taste’ of industry experience

Supported by joint principal sponsors Exceed HR and WellGear, the 2024 OAAs will be held on March 14 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Exceed HR advisor Brogan McPherson said the competition played an important role in showcasing the skills within Gray’s School of Art, while providing students with a real taste of industry experience.

Ms McPherson added: “We have been exceptionally impressed by the range of creativity resulting from one brief, which asked the students to create a design which reflects the energy transition.

“It was obvious that each rose to the challenge with zest, providing the judges with a selection of unique concepts which clearly had recycle and repurpose in mind.”

WellGear project manager and judging panel member Fraser Dougall congratulated the students on their impactful designs.

“The development of skills in young people is a topic very close to our heart,” Mr Dougall said, adding: “This process – the brief, the concept development and the presentation to the judging panel – will undoubtedly provide these students with a valuable experience to carry forward.”

Nominations for the 2024 OAAs will remain open until November 17, with the finalists due to be announced in January next year.

Award winners in 2023 included industry stalwart Colin Black, Sentinel Subsea and Stork.