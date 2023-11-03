Nessie hunter looks back at heyday of the monster search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nessie hunter looks back at heyday of the monster search

Steve Faltham looks back slightly enviously on the 1970s, when monster hunters flocked to Loch Ness.

By Bailey Moreton
Steve Feltham
Steve Feltham who has spent the last thirty years sercing the waters of Loch Ness for Nessie from his base in Dores. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

In 1970, Nessie fever was at its peak.

The Loch Ness Investigation Bureau was based near Urquhart Castle and had set up massive camera rigs overlooking the loch.

Monster hunters from all walks of life flocked to Loch Ness in pursuit of proof of the existence of an otherworldly creature in the depths of the water.

Walking amongst the hubbub was a wide-eyed seven-year-old boy who was on a trip to the Highland loch with his parents.

The excitement and mystery surrounding the loch enchanted Steve Feltham, and he’s been hooked ever since.

Steve Feltham at Loch Ness in 1991
Steve Feltham at Loch Ness in 1991. Image: Ian Jolly.

Speaking to the Press & Journal at the UK premiere of Loch Ness: They Created A Monster, a film that seeks to tell the untold story of that rock and roll era of monster hunters, Steve said he looks back on that period slightly enviously.

The monster hunter, who has spent the past three decades looking for signs of the Loch Ness Monster, said: “I do feel in sort of Nessie hunting terms, I’ve been born too late for the heyday, for the adventures, the craziness that went on. Now it’s a much more sleepy pastime.

“I think the people involved back then, many I have got to know since, they truly believed that anything was possible. There was a camaraderie and the belief that any day now, the proof was going to turn up.

“I sort of arrived just as they were packing up.”

Rubbing shoulders with eccentric monster hunters

Loch Ness: They Created A Monster, charts a chaotic period of monster hunting, where “sex, violence and madness” was rife, according to the film’s director John MacLaverty.

Much of that was down to Frank Searle, a Cockney ex-soldier with a wooden leg, according to Steve, who met the infamous monster hunter on more than one occasion as a child.

black and white photo of Frank searle in a tree over loch ness
Frank Searle, the peg legged veteran who went to extremes in his hunt for proof of the Loch Ness monster. Image: John MacLaverty.

At their first meeting, the young enthusiast took in some photos Mr Searle was displaying in his caravan of the Loch Ness Monster.

Steve said: “When I came out, first thing I said to him was, ‘Have you got any real pictures of it?‘ And his response was, ‘Real pictures boy? They‘re all real pictures.‘ And I could see that they were just not quite right. We didn‘t get on after that.”

Since those days he’s come to learn more about the chaotic side of that era of monster hunters, a lot of which stemmed from Searle.

He said: “Friends in the village remember him when he used to drink at the Dores Inn and he was a little bit of a slippery character, a bit of a smooth-talking… bit of a cad.”

What does the future hold for monster hunters on Loch Ness?

There were other eccentric characters too, like Japanese pop promoter Yoshio Kou and Robert Rines, men who had made their riches in business and were happy to pour money into the hunt for the Loch Ness monster.

The expensive cameras and submarines that first caught the imagination of a young Steve all those years ago are not as common now, with the best chances of new evidence likely to come from the sonar detectors that are mounted on the boats that do tours of the loch.

He said: “There’s not the next generation of people that want to invest their savings into solving what is one of the world’s greatest mysteries.”

To go with story by Bailey Moreton. A Loch Ness Investigation (LNI) camera platform set up to monitor for signs of Nessie Picture shows; A Loch Ness Investigation (LNI) camera platform set up to monitor for signs of Nessie. Loch Ness. Supplied by John MacLaverty Date; Unknown
A Loch Ness Investigation Bureau (LNI) camera platform set up to monitor for signs of Nessie Image: John MacLaverty.

Most hunters now are part-time, whereas back in the 1970s, there were people who were doing it full-time.

He said: “Things have slowed right down, we haven’t got much more evidence than we did back then. We’ve got bits and pieces… but that was the exciting time of Nessie hunting.”

There are areas of growth though. Social media mean more and more tourists are coming to the area, reading the evidence and spreading the hallowed tale of Nessie.

He said: “I speak to these people all the time. And people still have the excitement and the hope.”

A recent new reported sighting of Nessie Picture shows; Nessie?. Loch Ness. Supplied by Loch Ness Centre/John Howie Date; 18/10/2023
A recent new reported sighting of Nessie from October 18 of this year. Image: Loch Ness Centre/John Howie.

Even as the number of monster hunters rocking up to the shores of Loch Ness slowly dwindle, Steve plans to stick around.

He said: “I’m in it for the long haul until we solve the mystery, that’s my mission. Although we’re not in the heyday of it, I still thoroughly love the chase and the possibilities, and the tantalizing bits of evidence that we get now and then.

“The pursuit, that’s what I love.”

Loch Ness: They Created A Monster makes its UK premiere at the Inverness Film Festival at Eden Court.

The film will then have a limited run at cinemas across Scotland from November 10.

Unseen footage: ‘Sex, violence and madness’ Nessie documentary reveals untold story

More from Highlands & Islands

Deacon Blue
Belladrum: Deacon Blue and Sugababes among acts confirmed for 2024 festival
Post Thumbnail
Man, 83, dies after quad bike incident in Shetland
Loganair flight landing at Dundee Airport.
'They operate on a wing and a prayer': Shetland man calls out Loganair as…
Fencing with site entrance on a red sign.
Work begins on new Home Bargains store for Dingwall
Parents of children with ADHD could be in for a stressful time as medication shortages hit the north and north-east. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Grampian advises parents to ration children's ADHD medication amid shortages
MV Alfred
CalMac could extend charter on £1m-a-month ferry despite knowing it wouldn't fit in Stornoway…
Aerial view of Stromness and Scapa Flow on Orkney islands.
Investigation launched into death of diver at Scapa Flow in Orkney
Jimmy Savile's house in Glen Coe.
Breaking: Fresh plans to demolish Jimmy Savile's Highland home and 'replace it with monument'
File Pics of Bealach na Ba in Wester Ross. The Bealach Na Ban between Kishorn and Applecross is continuing to attract tourist in their droves as part of the NC 500. Many motorhomes are still using the pass which is Britains highest road despite roadsigning warning against it. It is also a poular route for motorcyclists and has recently had new display boards installed. However their is local concern over the amount of use the road is getting and its crumbling state with may road edges cracking and breaking up. The road is directly above the Kishorn Port and its dry dock. 13th May '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Traffic monitor to be installed on one of the most notorious parts of the…
Man jailed after being caught driving while disqualified for the 26th time

Conversation