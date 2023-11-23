‘Encouraging’ interest in assets of collapsed north-east firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Encouraging’ interest in assets of collapsed north-east firm

A total of 50 staff lost their jobs when the firm collapsed due to "serious cash flow problems" earlier this month.

By Gavin Harper
Sign Plus
Sign Plus

There has been “encouraging” interest in the assets of an award-winning signage business following its demise.

Fifty jobs were lost when Sign Plus fell into administration, citing “serious cash flow problems, stemming from rising operational costs” earlier this month.

A total of 29 people in Aberdeen and Peterhead were made redundant.  A further 21 jobs were lost at the firm’s Fife base.

The business immediately ceased trading and the assets were marketed for sale as administrators from FRP Advisory were appointed.

Interest in assets of collapsed firm

Two weeks on from the firm’s collapse, administrators reported there had been strong interest in its assets.

A spokesman for FRP Advisory said: “There has been an encouraging level of interest in the assets of Sign Plus.

One of Sign Plus’ vans. Image: FRP Advisory

He said: “The assets, which include plant, equipment, vehicles and intellectual property, will be sold either in whole or in part.”

What was Sign Plus?

Sign Plus and its subsidiaries were part of a larger company, Manchester-based PFI Group.

Sign Plus provided a full design, manufacture, installation and maintenance service for a wide range of industrial, commercial and public sector clients, including the Ministry of Defence.

The business, with multiple awards to its name, was founded in 1992.

The company also operated Loftus Signs in Aberdeen, which specialised in engraving and vehicle graphics.

Loftus Signs/Jasmine in Aberdeen.
Loftus Signs/Jasmine in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps

Its other arm, Jasmine – which was rescued out of administration in 2021 – provided a wide range of print, signage and creative display services.

These two firms, both based on Quarry Road, employed 27 people in total in the Granite City.

There were 18 at Loftus Signs, reputedly the largest signage company in the north of Scotland, and nine at Jasmine.

The spokesman urged anyone interested in the assets to contact the administrators.

He added: “The joint administrators are encouraging any other interested parties to contact the Glasgow office of FRP Advisory as soon as possible.”

