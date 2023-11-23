All you need to know about Inverness Christmas lights switch-on, from timings to who is performing

The festive season is coming to Inverness as the city’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Sunday.

Miss Scotland Chelsie Allison will be switching on the Hospice Christmas Tree lights in Falcon Square at 16:30.

Locals and visitors will also be delighted by a series of performances around the tree by Ness Factor winner Joanne Ross and Highland Voices Gospel Choir.

Local businesses will also play an important role in the glittering evening, with many of them extending their opening hours.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Programme of events ahead of Christmas lights switch-on

Although the main event of this Sunday’s magical evening is the Christmas lights switch-on, the day will be packed with many other events.

Rotary Santa and Elves are coming to town and will be touring the city centre.

Meanwhile, reindeer will be in Falcon Square from 12pm to 3pm.

There will be also a Christmas crafting session for kids at Loch and Larder from 10am to noon and entertainment in the Victorian Market from 1pm to 3pm.

Music performances, which will be presented by STV reporter Nicola McAlley, will kick off at 16:00.

When will Inverness’s Christmas lights be switched on?

The eagerly awaited Christmas lights switch-on will take place at 16:30 and will be preceded by a short dedication at the tree by the Highland Hospice Chaplain.

Miss Scotland Chelsie Allison will be switching on the lights this year.

The Inverness retail manager brought home the crown to the Highlands in October.

Her chosen charity was Highland Hospice, and throughout her campaign she raised not only awareness but vital funds.

Service at Inverness Cathedral

After the evening’s main event, there will be the St Andrews service at the Inverness Cathedral at 17:30.

The service will be followed by tea, coffee and mince pies and the ringing of the bells, which will put an end to the bright evening around 18:30.