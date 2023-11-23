All you need to know about Inverness Christmas lights switch-on, from timings to who is performing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

All you need to know about Inverness Christmas lights switch-on, from timings to who is performing

Miss Scotland winner and Inverness local Chelsie Allison will turn the lights on this Sunday.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Inverness Christmas lights switch on will take place on Sunday at 16:30.
The festive season is coming to Inverness as the city’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Sunday.

Miss Scotland Chelsie Allison will be switching on the Hospice Christmas Tree lights in Falcon Square at 16:30.

Locals and visitors will also be delighted by a series of performances around the tree by Ness Factor winner Joanne Ross and Highland Voices Gospel Choir.

Chelsie Allison beaming as the Miss Scotland crown sits on her blonde hair.
Miss Scotland Chelsie Allison will be switching on the Christmas Tree lights in Inverness Falcon Square. Image: Andy Barr.

Local businesses will also play an important role in the glittering evening, with many of them extending their opening hours.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Programme of events ahead of Christmas lights switch-on

Although the main event of this Sunday’s magical evening is the Christmas lights switch-on, the day will be packed with many other events.

Rotary Santa and Elves are coming to town and will be touring the city centre.

Meanwhile, reindeer will be in Falcon Square from 12pm to 3pm.

There will be also a Christmas crafting session for kids at Loch and Larder from 10am to noon and entertainment in the Victorian Market from 1pm to 3pm.

A series of performances will take place at the Highland Hospice Christmas Tree from 16:00.

Music performances, which will be presented by STV reporter Nicola McAlley, will kick off at 16:00.

When will Inverness’s Christmas lights be switched on?

The eagerly awaited Christmas lights switch-on will take place at 16:30 and will be preceded by a short dedication at the tree by the Highland Hospice Chaplain.

Miss Scotland Chelsie Allison will be switching on the lights this year.

The Inverness retail manager brought home the crown to the Highlands in October.

Her chosen charity was Highland Hospice, and throughout her campaign she raised not only awareness but vital funds.

Service at Inverness Cathedral

After the evening’s main event, there will be the St Andrews service at the Inverness Cathedral at 17:30.

The service will be followed by tea, coffee and mince pies and the ringing of the bells, which will put an end to the bright evening around 18:30.

