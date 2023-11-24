Diversity celebrated at AFBE-UK’s big awards bash in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diversity celebrated at AFBE-UK’s big awards bash in Aberdeen

Formula One star Sir Lewis Hamilton is full of praise for the organisation.

By Keith Findlay
BME leader of the year Amitoj Singh, right, receives his award.
BME leader of the year Amitoj Singh, right, receives his award. Image: Engage PR

Outstanding achievements and growing diversity in the engineering industry were celebrated at the AFBE-UK Awards in Aberdeen.

As well as the accolades themselves, the black-tie event at P&J Live featured multicultural entertainment including Bhangra music and dance, The Spirituals, beatboxer Ball Zee and even an address to a haggis.

TV presenter Josie D’Arby was host for the event, which was attended by more than 500 people.

AFBE-UK was praised in a video from seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton. His 2018 car in 2023 colours was a popular attraction at the awards venue.

Sir Lewis Hamilton

AFBE-UK Scotland co-chairperson Ollie Folayan said: “What a fantastic night, with so many inspirational stories shared around inclusion and diversity. The standard of (award) entries was astounding.”

Keynote speaker Graeme Gordon, vice-president of North Sea production at awards sponsor BP, said: “Embracing diversity and celebrating difference enables us to shine as individuals and progress together. It was inspiring to be part of the event and help recognise the brilliant accomplishments of talented people from across the UK.”

More than 500 people attended the event at P&J Live.
More than 500 people attended the event at P&J Live. Image: Engage PR

The winners were:

  • Stem champion of the year – Urenna Adegbotolu, NextGen programme co-ordinator, AFBE-UK
  • Young BME professional of the year – Mohammad Taher, aerodrome systems specialist, London Heathrow Airport
  • Mentor of the year – Nike Amiaka, technical professional leader, safety, KBR
  • BME leader of the year – Amitoj Singh, operations director, Ethical Power Connections
  • Company of the year – Bechtel Corporation
  • Special appreciation award – Sir Geoff Palmer, human rights activist and professor emeritus at Heriot-Watt University’s school of life sciences
  • AFBE volunteer of the year – Mo Oyetunji, chairwoman of the AFBE-UK Awards committee

What is AFBE-UK?

AFBE-UK is short for the Association for Black & Minority Ethnic (BME) Engineers.

It supports young people, particularly those from BME backgrounds, with career aspirations in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (Stem).

The organisation was co-founded in London in 2007 by Mr Folayan and his sister, Nike Folayan. It is partnered with 70 corporate organisations to help them with diversity and inclusion strategies.

AFBE-UK co-founders Ollie and Nike Folayan.
AFBE-UK co-founders Ollie and Nike Folayan. Image: Engage PR

Its Aberdeen-based Scotland division was established in 2011.

Over the years the association has worked with thousands of school pupils, students and graduates through online seminars and face-to-face events.

