Diversity celebrated at AFBE-UK’s big awards bash in Aberdeen

Outstanding achievements and growing diversity in the engineering industry were celebrated at the AFBE-UK Awards in Aberdeen.

As well as the accolades themselves, the black-tie event at P&J Live featured multicultural entertainment including Bhangra music and dance, The Spirituals, beatboxer Ball Zee and even an address to a haggis.

TV presenter Josie D’Arby was host for the event, which was attended by more than 500 people.

AFBE-UK was praised in a video from seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton. His 2018 car in 2023 colours was a popular attraction at the awards venue.

AFBE-UK Scotland co-chairperson Ollie Folayan said: “What a fantastic night, with so many inspirational stories shared around inclusion and diversity. The standard of (award) entries was astounding.”

Keynote speaker Graeme Gordon, vice-president of North Sea production at awards sponsor BP, said: “Embracing diversity and celebrating difference enables us to shine as individuals and progress together. It was inspiring to be part of the event and help recognise the brilliant accomplishments of talented people from across the UK.”

The winners were:

Stem champion of the year – Urenna Adegbotolu, NextGen programme co-ordinator, AFBE-UK

Young BME professional of the year – Mohammad Taher, aerodrome systems specialist, London Heathrow Airport

Mentor of the year – Nike Amiaka, technical professional leader, safety, KBR

BME leader of the year – Amitoj Singh, operations director, Ethical Power Connections

Company of the year – Bechtel Corporation

Special appreciation award – Sir Geoff Palmer, human rights activist and professor emeritus at Heriot-Watt University’s school of life sciences

AFBE volunteer of the year – Mo Oyetunji, chairwoman of the AFBE-UK Awards committee

What is AFBE-UK?

AFBE-UK is short for the Association for Black & Minority Ethnic (BME) Engineers.

It supports young people, particularly those from BME backgrounds, with career aspirations in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (Stem).

The organisation was co-founded in London in 2007 by Mr Folayan and his sister, Nike Folayan. It is partnered with 70 corporate organisations to help them with diversity and inclusion strategies.

Its Aberdeen-based Scotland division was established in 2011.

Over the years the association has worked with thousands of school pupils, students and graduates through online seminars and face-to-face events.