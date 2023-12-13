Inverness cafe culture is key to growth says business owner

An Inverness man took the opportunity to switch off from the IT world by buying a cafe in the Highland capital.

Peter Nairn, who owns Jammy Piece on Telford Street, bought it in February last year.

Following his career in IT, he wanted a role in which he could interact with people each and every day.

Following a busier and longer tourist season, Peter now feels cafe culture in Inverness will help it “reach its very best”.

Rising prices hasn’t slowed down Jammy Piece in Inverness

Peter said the rise in prices has made cafe life harder but hasn’t stopped customers coming in the door.

He said: “After buying the place in February a lot of time, work and money has been put into the place.

“It’s paid off – I have a really good bunch of staff and we’ve all being learning more and more as we go along.

“The food here is absolutely the priority and getting it right is half the battle.

“Prices have had to go up, but to tell the truth I think we still offer a cheaper price than most about.”

After seeing success in the past 12 months, Peter now plans to invest between £15,000-£20,000 in the business.

He added: “Being on the canal we get quite a few visitors in who are just passing by and never even knew we were here.

“It’s been busier and there’s definitely been a lot more money come in this year.

“We’ve just invested £5,000 in new ovens and now I’m planning to make more improvements.

“I’d like to add some heated seats to outside which is very important over the winter months for where we are.”

Inverness cafe culture and family feel

Peter believes Inverness has adopted a unique cafe culture which work well together.

Peter said: “Inverness has become a city full of cafes and it seems to work well.

“Our tourist season has also grown and you see more visitors from February right up until November.

“Jammy Piece saw a noticeable difference in September and October this year.

“I think Inverness is on its way to becoming the best it can be and we’re all looking forward to what 2024 has in store for us.”

Peter also thinks they key to keeping customers has been the cafe’s family feel with a “special” staff and customer connection.

He said: “When I took over the previous owner’s two children decided to carry on and my daughter Anna works here too.

“It gives us a real connection behind the scenes as well as over the counter.

“Our regulars are also part of the family, our bread and butter if you like. Some come in every day which is the reason we’re able to trade.”