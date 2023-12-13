Inverness cafe culture is key to growth says business owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness cafe culture is key to growth says business owner

"I think Inverness is on its way to becoming the best it can be," said the local businessman.

By Alex Banks
Peter Nairn in the cafe with a santa hat on
Peter Nairn took over the cafe last year. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness man took the opportunity to switch off from the IT world by buying a cafe in the Highland capital.

Peter Nairn, who owns Jammy Piece on Telford Street, bought it in February last year.

Following his career in IT, he wanted a role in which he could interact with people each and every day.

Following a busier and longer tourist season, Peter now feels cafe culture in Inverness will help it “reach its very best”.

Rising prices hasn’t slowed down Jammy Piece in Inverness

Peter said the rise in prices has made cafe life harder but hasn’t stopped customers coming in the door.

He said: “After buying the place in February a lot of time, work and money has been put into the place.

“It’s paid off – I have a really good bunch of staff and we’ve all being learning more and more as we go along.

“The food here is absolutely the priority and getting it right is half the battle.

“Prices have had to go up, but to tell the truth I think we still offer a cheaper price than most about.”

Peter Nairn outside Jammy Piece cafe in Inverness
Peter Nairn, owner of Jammy Piece cafe beside the Caledonian Canal on Telford Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

After seeing success in the past 12 months, Peter now plans to invest between £15,000-£20,000 in the business.

He added: “Being on the canal we get quite a few visitors in who are just passing by and never even knew we were here.

“It’s been busier and there’s definitely been a lot more money come in this year.

“We’ve just invested £5,000 in new ovens and now I’m planning to make more improvements.

“I’d like to add some heated seats to outside which is very important over the winter months for where we are.”

Inverness cafe culture and family feel

Peter believes Inverness has adopted a unique cafe culture which work well together.

Peter said: “Inverness has become a city full of cafes and it seems to work well.

“Our tourist season has also grown and you see more visitors from February right up until November.

“Jammy Piece saw a noticeable difference in September and October this year.

Peter Nairn in Jammy Piece cafe Inverness wearing a santa hat
Peter Nairn believes Inverness is becoming its best. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I think Inverness is on its way to becoming the best it can be and we’re all looking forward to what 2024 has in store for us.”

Peter also thinks they key to keeping customers has been the cafe’s family feel with a “special” staff and customer connection.

He said: “When I took over the previous owner’s two children decided to carry on and my daughter Anna works here too.

“It gives us a real connection behind the scenes as well as over the counter.

“Our regulars are also part of the family, our bread and butter if you like. Some come in every day which is the reason we’re able to trade.”

