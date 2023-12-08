Aberdeenshire couple fear being stranded in emergency after access bridge demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire couple fear being stranded in emergency after access bridge demolished

Garry and Annie Barclay are calling for Burnside Bridge, in Newtonhill, to be replaced.

By Chris Cromar
Garry and Anne Barclay standing beside a "Road Ahead Closed" sign.
Garry and Anne Barclay said that their dream home has turned into a "nightmare". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire couple fear they’ll be stranded in an emergency after an access bridge near their home was knocked down.

Garry and Annie Barclay stay near Burnside Bridge, which crosses the Elsick Burn in Newtonhill, and used to use it to access their property.

It was initially closed in 2022 for repairs, but failed to reopen and was demolished in October this year over fears it would collapse during Storm Babet.

The couple are now forced to use a small service road owned by Scottish Water – but say delivery firms and even council services now struggle to find their home.

Garry and Anne Barclay sitting on a sofa.
Garry and Anne Barclay bought their Newtonhill property three years ago. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

They are calling for Aberdeenshire Council to build a new road bridge.

The local authority says it is “currently looking to determine a possible source of funding for any replacement”.

Mr Barclay, who works in software development, said: “It is difficult to find, is steep and requires a U-turn on a single track road to drive up towards us.

“We’ve already been told by our heating oil company that they will not deliver to us again using this route.

Newtonhill bridge closure map.
How the bridge closure has impacted Mr and Mrs Barclay. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

“Packages are often undelivered as “address not found”. Even the council services frequently fail to find us.

“I worry what the emergency services might make of it – or if they could even find us in an emergency.

“I’m diabetic, so if I have any serious problems and the ambulance needs to find me, that’s pretty worrying.”

Fears lack of access could cripple couple financially

59-year-old Garry and 56-year-old Annie moved into their dream home three years ago.

But they say they would never have bought the property if they knew what was to come.

Initial repairs to the ‘wee bridge’ were undertaken in September 2022.

It was then that council engineers discovered that its damage was far more extensive than previously thought.

The crossing was found to have no sound foundations underneath – just sand – with a crack beginning to widen.

"Road ahead closed" sign at knocked down bridge.
The bridge was knocked down before Storm Babet hit in October. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Mr Barclay added: “I don’t know if I could ever sell it as it is just now. If this is the situation, that’s going to continue.

“Personally, I would never buy this house if that was the access.

“If we can’t sell it that would put us heavily into negative equity and basically screws up my pension.

“This is a disaster for us financially as well.”

Councillor says residents ‘sorely need’ replacement bridge

Councillor Mel Sullivan, who represents the North Kincardine ward, said: “I’ve been out and spoke to the family and got the details on just how important it is that that bridge is a road bridge when it’s replaced.

“Several residents have contacted me about the importance of the bridge in providing a safe walking route.

“I agree that it is vital, but I will not be advocating for a pedestrian bridge (as it would be lower down on the council’s “priority” list).

“Any money spent on either a pedestrian or temporary bridge would be money that could be put towards a proper replacement, which the residents sorely need if they are to continue living in their property.”

Closed bridge at Newtonhill.
There has been no access to the Barclay’s property from the bridge since September 2022. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Burnside Bridge which carries the U86K road serving a single property had been seriously undermined by the watercourse.

“As the structure was partially collapsed we were required to take the bridge down fully the week before Storm Babet as it was not safe to use by pedestrians or cyclists and threatened to block the flow of water.

“We are currently looking to determine a possible source of funding for any replacement.

“An alternative access track which had previously been closed off has meantime been brought into use for the property.”

Conversation