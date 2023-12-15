Inverness hotel awarded four-star rating following investment of ‘several millions’ by owners

The Glen Mhor Hotel and Apartments in Inverness has been awarded a four-star rating following millions of pounds of investment from its owners.

Victoria and Jon Erasmus have invested heavily since taking over the running of the hotel in 2006.

This past year they have invested a six-figure sum and opened the new Uile-bheist distillery and brewery on the site, the first whisky distillery to open in Inverness since 1892.

The hotel, on Ness Bank, has also grown from 26 bedrooms to 120 bedrooms and apartments and a headcount of more than 100 members of staff.

‘Real morale boost’

Victoria said: “This award is the icing on the cake in a challenging year when we are coming out of Covid and have also opened a new business venture and moved to a sustainable way of operating.

“It’s a real morale boost and testament to the dedication of our staff and management, especially our culinary team led by executive chef Andrew Lee, whose commitment to food quality is impeccable.”

Millions of pounds have been invested in a sustainability centre which uses shallow water wells to produce green energy, with the addition of solar PV panels.

This removed the hotel from the gas grid, with the exception of the Waterside Restaurant which will be moved over to renewable power within 18 months.

Future growth plans

Victoria says the improvements at the Glen Mhor are reflective of a drive for high standards for guests and to ensure the business and staff have a solid foundation.

“We’ve been future-proofing the business for the next generation – not an easy task given the current economic climate.

“We are a family business operating, essentially, old townhouses in a historic area but we have managed to introduce sustainable technology and practices which ensures the local area and environment are protected for the future.

“This year, we have invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in room renovations and equally invested in staff training, career development and fair work policies because our people are at the heart of everything we do.

“We are thrilled by this acknowledgment and eagerly anticipate the upcoming phases in our growth development plan.”

The Glen Mohr Hotel & Apartments moved from a three-star to four-star rating following a VisitScotland grading.

In a inspectors report it stated: “Since the previous visit in 2022 there has been a significant amount of investment in upgrading the hotel, including further room upgrades and significant staff training alongside the behind- the- scenes costs of installing a groundbreaking energy centre.”