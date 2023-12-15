Inverness hotel awarded four-star rating following investment of ‘several millions’ by owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness hotel awarded four-star rating following investment of ‘several millions’ by owners

The hotel is also home to the first whisky distillery to open in Inverness since 1892.

By Kelly Wilson
Glen Mhor Hotel, Ness Bank, Inverness, has been awarded a four star rating. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Glen Mhor Hotel, Ness Bank, Inverness, has been awarded a four star rating. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Glen Mhor Hotel and Apartments in Inverness has been awarded a four-star rating following millions of pounds of investment from its owners.

Victoria and Jon Erasmus have invested heavily since taking over the running of the hotel in 2006.

This past year they have invested a six-figure sum and opened the new Uile-bheist distillery and brewery on the site, the first whisky distillery to open in Inverness since 1892.

The hotel, on Ness Bank, has also grown from 26 bedrooms to 120 bedrooms and apartments and a headcount of more than 100 members of staff.

‘Real morale boost’

Victoria said: “This award is the icing on the cake in a challenging year when we are coming out of Covid and have also opened a new business venture and moved to a sustainable way of operating.

“It’s a real morale boost and testament to the dedication of our staff and management, especially our culinary team led by executive chef Andrew Lee, whose commitment to food quality is impeccable.”

Glen Mhor Hotel owner Victoria Erasmus (centre) celebrates the four-star rating with operations manager, Deirdre Lee and executive chef, Andrew Lee. Image: Heartland Media

Millions of pounds have been invested in a sustainability centre which uses shallow water wells to produce green energy, with the addition of solar PV panels.

This removed the hotel from the gas grid, with the exception of the Waterside Restaurant which will be moved over to renewable power within 18 months.

Future growth plans

Victoria says the improvements at the Glen Mhor are reflective of a drive for high standards for guests and to ensure the business and staff have a solid foundation.

“We’ve been future-proofing the business for the next generation – not an easy task given the current economic climate.

The Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery, within Glen Mhor Hotel. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We are a family business operating, essentially, old townhouses in a historic area but we have managed to introduce sustainable technology and practices which ensures the local area and environment are protected for the future.

“This year, we have invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in room renovations and equally invested in staff training, career development and fair work policies because our people are at the heart of everything we do.

“We are thrilled by this acknowledgment and eagerly anticipate the upcoming phases in our growth development plan.”

The Glen Mohr Hotel & Apartments moved from a three-star to four-star rating following a VisitScotland grading.

In a inspectors report it stated: “Since the previous visit in 2022 there has been a significant amount of investment in upgrading the hotel, including further room upgrades and significant staff training alongside the behind- the- scenes costs of installing a groundbreaking energy centre.”

