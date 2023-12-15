Highlands set for 24 hours of ‘heavy and persistent rain’ as amber weather warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands set for 24 hours of ‘heavy and persistent rain’ as amber weather warning issued

The Met Office say persistent rain is likely to cause significant travel disruption and flooding.

By Graham Fleming
Amber weather warning
The amber warning has been issued for large parts of the west of Scotlland and the highlands. Image: MET Office.

Parts of the Highlands and west coast are set for 24 hours of ‘heavy and persistent rain’.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Sunday December 17, which could cause ‘significant’ travel disruption and trigger landslides.

The warning will affect places such as Oban, Fort William, Ullapool and parts of the Isle of Skye.

Amber weather warning
The amber warning has been issued for large parts of the west of Scotland and the Highlands. Image: Met Office.

The warning comes as some areas are set to be hit by up to eight inches of rainfall.

The weather warning reads: “A prolonged spell of heavy rain is likely to affect this area accompanied by strong south-westerly winds.

“The heaviest rain will be focused on west-facing hills and here some places may see around 200 mm of rainfall, whilst more generally 100-150 mm of rain is likely.

“This significant rainfall also has the potential to trigger shallow landslides and debris flows, most likely across the south of the Highland region and Argyll.”

What to expect

  • A “slight” chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
  • Spray and flooding are likely to cause difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life
  • Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
  • Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
  • A good chance some communities will be cut off by blocked roads

Sepa issue flood warning

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has also warned of floods in their latest forecast.

SEPA advised residents in the affected areas that flooding from surface water, small watercourses and rivers is likely in the north-west of Scotland on both Saturday and Sunday.

They also warned drivers during the weekend that roads could also be affected.

They said: “Widespread flooding of roads and disruption to travel infrastructure is likely and localised property flooding is possible.”

‘He was the best of us’: Family heartbroken at the loss of Luing fisherman

