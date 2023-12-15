Highlands set for 24 hours of ‘heavy and persistent rain’ as amber weather warning issued

Parts of the Highlands and west coast are set for 24 hours of ‘heavy and persistent rain’.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Sunday December 17, which could cause ‘significant’ travel disruption and trigger landslides.

The warning will affect places such as Oban, Fort William, Ullapool and parts of the Isle of Skye.

The warning comes as some areas are set to be hit by up to eight inches of rainfall.

The weather warning reads: “A prolonged spell of heavy rain is likely to affect this area accompanied by strong south-westerly winds.

“The heaviest rain will be focused on west-facing hills and here some places may see around 200 mm of rainfall, whilst more generally 100-150 mm of rain is likely.

“This significant rainfall also has the potential to trigger shallow landslides and debris flows, most likely across the south of the Highland region and Argyll.”

What to expect

A “slight” chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Spray and flooding are likely to cause difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

A good chance some communities will be cut off by blocked roads

Sepa issue flood warning

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has also warned of floods in their latest forecast.

SEPA advised residents in the affected areas that flooding from surface water, small watercourses and rivers is likely in the north-west of Scotland on both Saturday and Sunday.

They also warned drivers during the weekend that roads could also be affected.

They said: “Widespread flooding of roads and disruption to travel infrastructure is likely and localised property flooding is possible.”