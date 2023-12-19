Peterhead’s JBS on track for record turnover thanks to ‘significant’ contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Peterhead’s JBS on track for record turnover thanks to ‘significant’ contracts

The engineering firm has secured work in the UK, Europe, Brazil, South-East Asia, the Middle East and USA.

By Kelly Wilson
Jo McIntosh, JBS sales & marketing director, Alex Whyte, operations director, Gordon Milne, general manger and Mike McCafferty, managing director. Image: Engage PR
Jo McIntosh, JBS sales & marketing director, Alex Whyte, operations director, Gordon Milne, general manger and Mike McCafferty, managing director. Image: Engage PR

Peterhead-based engineering firm, JBS Group, has had what it describes as its “most successful period to date”, securing contracts worth more than £7 million.

The company has successfully “successfully embarked on or completed a range of projects”, both domestically and globally, during the past six months of the year.

It puts JBS on track to achieve turnover of £11.5m for its year-end in April, 2024 – a projected rise of nearly 40% on the previous year’s figure of £8.3m.

The latest contracts involve fabrication work, screw conveyors and its patented Sea Axe subsea excavation technology with jobs being secured in the UK, Europe, Brazil, South-East Asia, the Middle East and the USA.

JBS took over the Aberdeen-based firm, Screw Conveyors in 2017 following the high court in London putting the acquired business into administration.

Technology boost

The company has also seen increased demand for its Sea Axe technology, which is manufactured at Peterhead and enables fast, large-scale mass flow subsea excavation.

The small size of the product and low emissions produced from the Sea Axe makes the product stand out from JBS’ competitors, the firm claims.

Among the company’s achievements is the provision of controlled flow excavation system for a major pipeline burial project in Australia, under a one-year contract which is likely to be extended due to additional requirements.

Alex Whyte, JBS operations director, Jo McIntosh, JBS sales & marketing director, Gordon Milne, JBS general manger and Mike McCafferty, JBS managing director. Supplied by Engage PR

Another contract award is with an international subsea business that is utilising Sea Axe on a decommissioning project in the North Sea.

The firm has agreed deals with a series of companies in the energy and space sectors for its blast containment products, where patented fabrics are used, for ballistic, blast, fire and arc flash protection.

JBS has also secured five blast containment projects with an unnamed country’s navy.

‘Team dedication and commitment’

Jo McIntosh, JBS Group sales and marketing director, said: “The past six months have been our most successful period to date.

“Our ability to consistently win repeat and new business across various markets is a testament to our team’s dedication and our commitment to innovative, problem-solving solutions.

“We enter 2024 with a high degree of confidence and a commitment to meeting our clients’ evolving needs.”

Operating with a team of 60, JBS is headquartered at South View, Dales Industrial Estate, Peterhead.

More from Business

Less than 5% of UK energy firms respond to D&I survey. Image: Clarke Cooper/DCT
‘Disappointment’ as hundreds of North Sea firms fail to respond to D&I questions
Martin Gilbert, left, and Sir Jim Milne.
Might Aberdeen host green finance 'Davos'?
Google has launched its revamped artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard, in the UK as part of the global roll out of its next-generation model designed to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT (Alamy/PA)
Google rolls out upgrade to AI chatbot Bard across UK
The MoD pointed to HMS Diamond’s deployment to the Middle East when asked about the UK’s involvement in the Red Sea alliance (LPhot Belinda Alker/MoD/Crown copyright)
UK to be part of international coalition to protect Red Sea ships from attack
Sir Grayson Perry hit out on social media (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Grayson Perry says energy firm EDF raised electricity bill from £300 to £39k
Canary Wharf and City of London (Luciana Guerra/PA)
FTSE 100 gains ground as oil and gas price rises help BP and Shell
Flight taking off from Aberdeen airport.
Aberdeen Airport owner addresses speculation it could be put up for sale
A BP petrol station sign in Chelmsford (PA)
Red Sea security could be bolstered as BP pauses shipments after attacks
Sheffield Cathedral is one of the groups to move away from Barclays (Tim Goode/PA)
Churches and religious charities ditch Barclays over fossil fuel ties
Adobe’s acquisition of online design company Figma is being terminated (Paul Sakuma/AP)
Adobe calls off £15.8 billion deal for Figma after antitrust concerns