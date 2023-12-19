Peterhead’s JBS on track for record turnover thanks to ‘significant’ contracts

Peterhead-based engineering firm, JBS Group, has had what it describes as its “most successful period to date”, securing contracts worth more than £7 million.

The company has successfully “successfully embarked on or completed a range of projects”, both domestically and globally, during the past six months of the year.

It puts JBS on track to achieve turnover of £11.5m for its year-end in April, 2024 – a projected rise of nearly 40% on the previous year’s figure of £8.3m.

The latest contracts involve fabrication work, screw conveyors and its patented Sea Axe subsea excavation technology with jobs being secured in the UK, Europe, Brazil, South-East Asia, the Middle East and the USA.

JBS took over the Aberdeen-based firm, Screw Conveyors in 2017 following the high court in London putting the acquired business into administration.

Technology boost

The company has also seen increased demand for its Sea Axe technology, which is manufactured at Peterhead and enables fast, large-scale mass flow subsea excavation.

The small size of the product and low emissions produced from the Sea Axe makes the product stand out from JBS’ competitors, the firm claims.

Among the company’s achievements is the provision of controlled flow excavation system for a major pipeline burial project in Australia, under a one-year contract which is likely to be extended due to additional requirements.

Another contract award is with an international subsea business that is utilising Sea Axe on a decommissioning project in the North Sea.

The firm has agreed deals with a series of companies in the energy and space sectors for its blast containment products, where patented fabrics are used, for ballistic, blast, fire and arc flash protection.

JBS has also secured five blast containment projects with an unnamed country’s navy.

‘Team dedication and commitment’

Jo McIntosh, JBS Group sales and marketing director, said: “The past six months have been our most successful period to date.

“Our ability to consistently win repeat and new business across various markets is a testament to our team’s dedication and our commitment to innovative, problem-solving solutions.

“We enter 2024 with a high degree of confidence and a commitment to meeting our clients’ evolving needs.”

Operating with a team of 60, JBS is headquartered at South View, Dales Industrial Estate, Peterhead.