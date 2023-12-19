Scott Barbour’s thanks to those who have helped him reach Fraserburgh goal record

Scott Barbour heaped praise on the people who have helped him achieve history after becoming Fraserburgh’s record scorer.

The 31-year-old’s strike in Saturday’s 4-2 Breedon Highland League win over Inverurie Locos was his 238th for the Broch, which surpasses Michael Stephen’s tally and makes him the club’s record-holder.

Barbour is in his second spell at Bellslea, having played for Formartine United between 2015 and 2018.

He admits, after leaving Fraserburgh, he wasn’t sure if the opportunity to return to his hometown team would arise.

Barbour said: “I need to thank my team-mates past and present, because without them it wouldn’t have been possible and they’ve been great to play with.

“There was always the possibility when I left that the club wouldn’t have taken me back.

“When I left for Formartine, I felt I needed a change, and it wasn’t until I came back that I fully appreciated what I had at Fraserburgh.

“Mark Cowie (manager), James Duthie (assistant manager) and Finlay Noble (chairman) wanted to take me back and gave me the opportunity, so a lot of it is down to them really.

“When I was chatting to Mark about coming back in 2018, the first thing he said was ‘how far away are you from Michael Stephen’s record?’ I’ve never forgotten that.

“I need to thank Kris Hunter as well, because he gave me the initial chance as a young player at Fraserburgh and then took me to Formartine as well.”

Pride in eclipsing Stephen’s special achievement

Barbour takes pride in passing the tally of Stephen, who he regards as the best player in Fraserburgh’s history.

He added: “It means a lot. I think everyone who knows me knew it was a personal goal of mine to try to break the record.

“It’s a special thing to be able to say I’ve done it, because Michael Stephen has held that record for a number of years.

“Michael is the best player in the club’s history – I’ve always said that and everyone you speak to about Fraserburgh says that – so to have scored more goals than him is a special thing.

“In terms of individual achievements, it’s up there as the best, alongside winning Highland League player of the year.

“I always knew it would happen at some point this season, but it maybe should have been before now.

“I don’t want to just stop, I want to push it as far as I can – 250 would be the next target and hopefully I can do that this season.”

Poignant occasion, with presentation to mark Barbour’s goal feat

What added further to a special occasion for Barbour was that the landmark goal was scored at Bellslea with his family watching.

After the game, his achievement was marked with a special presentation.

He said: “All my family were there, which made it even better. Then after the game the sponsors awarded me man of the match.

“Then Finlay said they had a special award for me, and my wife Savannah got our son Rio to come out in front of all the folk in the hospitality lounge and present it to me.

“It’s a picture frame with a few photos from the Aberdeen game earlier this season and a record with the club badge, which all the boys have signed.

“That was a really nice touch and I think Savannah’s more relieved than me because she’s been hiding that in the house for a few weeks waiting for me to score the goals I needed!”